Structural economic reforms spearheaded through Operation Vulindlela are dismantling bottlenecks in South Africa's energy, logistics and local government sectors.

This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who was answering questions for Oral Reply in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon

"Operation Vulindlela was established to accelerate structural reforms that unlock investment, create jobs and drive more rapid, inclusive growth. Of the 30 reform actions in the second phase of Operation Vulindlela, 60 percent are complete or on track.

"A further 30 percent are underway and progressing well. The remaining 10 percent are receiving targeted intervention," the President said.

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He noted that the most visible turnaround has occurred in the electricity sector.

Eskom's power system has recorded significant structural improvements, reaching more than 550 consecutive days without load shedding since May last year, supported by a roughly 15 percentage point improvement in Eskom's plant performance since 2022.

This operational recovery has enabled the power utility to record two consecutive years of profitability.

Private sector participation and clean energy expansion have surged alongside Eskom's stabilisation.

"More than 7 GW of new generation capacity has been connected to the grid and households and businesses have installed more than 9 GW of rooftop solar.

"A further 36 GW of projects are in the grid connection process," the President said.

To further bolster energy security and grid capacity, government issued a new Ministerial Determination in October paving the way for 4600 megawatts (MW) of battery storage and 5000 MW of gas power.

Furthermore, private capital will soon enter grid expansion via the Independent Transmission Projects Programme, while the competitive wholesale electricity market advances toward an early launch next year following ongoing external testing of its trading platform.

"On the transmission entity, in August I approved the first report of the Eskom Restructuring Task Team, which paves the way for an independent Transmission System Operator separate from Eskom. A detailed implementation plan is expected to be finalised by the end of January.

"The plan needs to ensure both that Eskom's financial position is not impaired and the new operator is able to invest in expanding the grid," the President explained.

In the freight and logistics sector, the "decline in Transnet's performance has been reversed" with volumes recovering.

This has assisted the state-owned entity to return to profitability last year.

"Cabinet has approved the approach to an independent, state-owned National Ports Authority. The first private train operators are expected to begin running on our rail network in 2027.

"Transnet is pursuing private investment in rail and port infrastructure, while keeping strategic assets in public ownership," President Ramaphosa said.

Municipal challenges

At the municipal level, government is moving to overhaul basic service delivery following the launch of the new White Paper on Local Government last month.

Under the proposed reforms, municipal water and electricity providers will be required to hold operating licences and ring-fence service revenues for reinvestment into infrastructure with alternative providers stepping in if municipalities fail to meet licence conditions.

"Where Operation Vulindlela reforms are delayed, we are acting decisively. On municipal electricity debt and distribution reform, a dedicated workstream has now been established under the Eskom Restructuring Task Team.

"The transmission build programme is being accelerated and private procurement strengthened. A task team with the Presidency, National Treasury and the Department of Transport will drive the establishment of the Rail Infrastructure Manager as an independent entity," the President stated.

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To ensure accountability, every reform under Operation Vulindlela is tracked on a quarterly basis so that bottlenecks are escalated and resolved swiftly.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that these structural shifts are already boosting business confidence and economic resilience.

"These reforms are removing the constraints that held our economy back for more than a decade. They have made us more resilient, raised investment and renewed confidence. This will enable higher growth next year and in the years to come, approaching our target of 3 percent by the end of the decade.

"We remain firmly committed, working with all stakeholders and social partners, to see these reforms through to their conclusion," the President said.