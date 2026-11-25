United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J Mohammed, has paid tribute to former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for standing with women in difficult times and championing their rights.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Tuesday to pay their last respects to South Africa's first woman Deputy President.

Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on Friday, 20 November 2026, at the age of 71.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"In Afghanistan, Phumzile insisted on hearing directly from the women fighting to have their voices heard. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, she brought the voices of women affected by conflict and violence into the corridors of power.

"I will never forget the way she embraced the Chibok girls after their release from captivity. She listened to their painful stories and held them as though they were her own daughters. Then she walked into a room full of world leaders and made sure the voices of those girls were heard. She always did so with grace and such courage of conviction," Mohammed said via video link at Mlambo-Ngcuka's State Memorial Service.

Mlambo-Ngcuka served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, where she pressed governments worldwide to tackle violence against women and girls, expand women's economic opportunities and make room for women in political life.

"With HeForShe, she brought men into the struggle for equality. Through the African Women Leaders Network, she created space for a new generation of young African women to lead. She gave so many of us the confidence to follow in her footsteps.

"Even in these last months, she was relentless in calling for the next Secretary-General of the United Nations to be a woman. She never stopped fighting," Mohammed said.

Mohammed said it was difficult to speak of Mlambo-Ngcuka in the past tense, describing her as "our touchstone, a giant on whose shoulders we stood."

She recalled standing alongside Mlambo-Ngcuka in some of the most difficult places in the world.

"She was so present in all our lives. Even after leaving the United Nations, she remained engaged in our struggles, pushing us forward and reminding us of what was possible.

"My dearest Phumzile, my sister, there is so much more we needed to do together. We will miss you terribly, especially now, when we need your voice so much. We owe you a debt of gratitude that words could never express.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Rest well, my sister. We will keep pushing," Mohammed said.

Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a State Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 28 November 2026, which will include ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force.

The State Funeral service will take place at Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape.

This funeral status is prescribed in the State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy for tributes to current and former Deputy Presidents.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Sunday, 22 November, until the evening of Saturday, 28 November.