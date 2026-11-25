Deputy President Paul Mashatile has lauded former Deputy President Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for leaving a lasting mark on South Africa's democratic journey by advancing equality, widening opportunity and helping lay to the foundations of the country's constitutional democracy.

The Deputy President was speaking at the State Memorial Service of Mlambo-Ngcuka, held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Rivonia, Johannesburg, which was attended by hundreds of mourners who came to pay their last respects.

Mlambo-Ngcuka passed away on Friday, 20 November 2026, at the age of 71.

"Her journey reflected the aspirations of a free South Africa: dignity, equality, justice and shared prosperity. She belonged to a generation of leaders entrusted with the historic responsibility of transforming a society scarred by apartheid into one founded on human dignity, equality and freedom," Mashatile said on Tuesday.

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Raised in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, she went on to help write the Constitution of a democratic South Africa.

"It was in this role that she contributed to the Constituent Assembly, leading to the adoption of the South African Constitution in 1996, one of whose distinguished hallmarks is the emphasis on human rights, inherent dignity and equality before the law; values by which Mlambo-Ngcuka lived and cherished," Mashatile said.

A freedom fighter and champion of women

Mashatile remembered Mlambo-Ngcuka as part of a courageous generation that refused to accept the injustices of apartheid, describing her as a freedom fighter, an activist and a champion of women's emancipation and social justice.

"They challenged oppression, inspired hope and affirmed education as a tool of liberation. They inspired many of us to join the struggle, believing that apartheid could be defeated and that freedom was attainable.

"Because of their sacrifices, we gained the confidence to build a South Africa that is non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous," Mashatile said.

He highlighted her lifelong dedication to the liberation and advancement of her people.

"She understood that freedom could never be measured only by political rights. For her, true freedom meant creating opportunities for ordinary people, especially women, young people and the historically disadvantaged, to improve their lives and realise their potential.

"She believed that the advancement of women was not a peripheral issue. Rather, it was central to development, equality and prosperity. Her name became synonymous with courage, service and transformation. She devoted her life to expanding opportunity, dismantling barriers and empowering others," Mashatile said.

He added that her life affirmed a simple but powerful truth: when women rise, families thrive; when families thrive, communities prosper; and when communities prosper, nations flourish.

"As Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, she championed greater economic inclusion and expanded opportunities for women, small businesses and historically disadvantaged communities. For she understood that economic empowerment is fundamental to genuine freedom.

"As Minister of Minerals and Energy, she played a key role in advancing transformative reforms within the mining sector, helping to broaden participation in an industry that had long excluded the majority of South Africans and creating opportunities for a new generation of black entrepreneurs and professionals.

"The Mining Charter was one such progressive outcome that carried the footprints of Mlambo-Ngcuka," the Deputy President said.

First woman Deputy President of South Africa

The Formder Deputy President broke barriers when she became the first woman to serve as Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa in 2005.

"Under the leadership of Former President Thabo Mbeki, she significantly contributed to initiatives like the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for South Africa and the Joint Initiative on Priority Skills Acquisition [JIPSA], showcasing her dedication to translating democratic promises into real economic and social progress.

"Through the [JIPSA], she helped address critical skills shortages while ensuring that women and young people remained at the centre of our developmental agenda. In that role, she championed poverty reduction, economic opportunity and skills development," Mashatile said.

He emphasised that Mlambo-Ngcuka understood that South Africa's advancement required not only political will, but also strategic efforts to accelerate economic growth, create opportunities, combat structural inequalities and improve skills for an inclusive economy.

"Through her leadership and advocacy, she stressed that economic growth must be equitable and that skills development is vital for national transformation. Her legacy is anchored in the belief that prosperity should arise from opportunity, human development, and the collective upliftment of all citizens," Mashatile said.

Serving the United Nations

He applauded her influence beyond South Africa's borders as United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021, noting that she became one of the world's most respected voices for gender equality and women's empowerment.

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Through initiatives such as the HeForShe campaign, she mobilised governments, business leaders, universities and civil society to advance gender equality and elevate women's empowerment as a global priority.

"Wherever she served, she opened doors, amplified marginalised voices and worked to ensure that development reached those most in need.

"Her legacy lives on in every woman who has found the courage to lead, every young person whose future has been expanded through education, and every community strengthened by her commitment to justice and equality," the Deputy President said.

State Funeral arrangements

Mlambo-Ngcuka will be honoured with a Category 2 State Funeral on Saturday, 28 November 2026, which will include ceremonial elements performed by the South African National Defence Force.

The State Funeral service will take place at Middledrift (eXesi) in the Eastern Cape.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations across the country from Sunday, 22 November, until the evening of Saturday, 28 November.