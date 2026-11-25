Nigeria officially presented its National Cylinder Recirculation Programme (NCRP) at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, introducing a national framework to improve liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) safety, digital traceability and clean cooking accountability.

NCRP was presented November 12 at the Nigerian Pavilion in the Blue Zone of the COP31 Antalya Expo Centre, following a national launch in Abuja, allowing the country to introduce the programme to international delegates, climate finance institutions, and private investors.

Led by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), alongside the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and industry stakeholders, the NCRP governs how LPG cylinders are registered, inspected, tracked and recirculated.

At the centre of the programme is the National Cylinder Registry, a digital platform assigning each registered cylinder a unique QR code.

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The system allows stakeholders to track a cylinder's entire lifecycle--from manufacture and ownership to inspection, refilling, requalification and retirement.

This digital record improves supply chain visibility and helps verify that cylinders meet safety standards before circulation.

Subject to independent verification and regulatory approvals, the registry's usage and refill data can also help measure emissions reductions to unlock carbon market financing.

In a keynote address, Director-General of SON, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, said NCRP remains a critical intervention for Nigeria's clean cooking, public health and economic goals.

Represented by the Special Technical Adviser, Mr Manji Pious Lawan, Okeke said: "The National Cylinder Recirculation Programme is far more than a cylinder management initiative. It is essential infrastructure for clean cooking, public safety and climate accountability."

He stated that deployment will roll out in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

The event also featured a panel discussion moderated by NCRP Chief Implementation Officer, Dr Bekeme Olowola, themed 'Scaling Clean Cooking in Africa: Unlocking Safety, Traceability, Climate Finance and Investment.'

Panellists included Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Ademola Aderinto; Senior Special Adviser to the President on Climate, Technology and Operations, Mr Olamide Fagbuji; Oando PLC Executive Director, Mrs Ayotola Jagun; and Century1 Managing Director, Chidera Ezigbo.

Aderinto warned that unsafe cylinders carry steep health, environmental and financial costs for households.

"Expired and substandard LPG cylinders contribute to air pollution, with consequences for public health, productivity and life expectancy. Beyond this, leakages from faulty cylinders increase emissions and create an economic burden for consumers, who end up paying more for gas they are unable to use. Participation in the NCRP presents an opportunity to reduce pollution and emissions while improving safety and helping households get better value for their money," he said.

As per Fagbuji, he highlighted how government policy and domestic gas supply are driving clean cooking expansion.

"Nigeria's energy transition plan has raised its ambition to increase domestic gas supply and impact over two million homes annually. The policy environment has created an enabling space for the private sector to take the lead and ensure long-term sustainability. Ultimately, what this represents is improved access to safe, reliable and affordable LPG for all," he said.

Mrs Jagun stressed that targeted incentives and affordable capital are required to scale adoption.

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"Tax relief and other incentives need to come in. There should be incentives that make it possible for households to receive cylinders at no cost, as well as opportunities for retailers to access carbon credits. There is also a need for cheaper financing to encourage the construction of LPG plants, which are significantly more expensive to build than CNG plants," she said.

Closing the session, Olowola noted that progress across Africa requires addressing all pillars together.

"Scaling clean cooking in Africa depends on four things moving together: safety, traceability, climate finance and investment. Today's discussion showed that none of them work alone, and the NCRP is designed to connect them," she said.

Beyond improving public safety, the NCRP is expected to spur local investment across cylinder manufacturing, inspection, logistics, and technology services, while offering a replicable model for clean cooking accountability across Africa.