Mr Disu issued the warning Tuesday at a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political party leaders at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peace Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has warned political parties, candidates and their supporters against violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, as 12 political parties signed a peace agreement committing them to renouncing violence and thuggery, complying with electoral laws, restraining their supporters and resolving post-election disputes through lawful judicial processes.

Mr Disu issued the warning on Tuesday at a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and leaders of political parties at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peace Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by police spokesperson Ani Eniedu, the meeting was convened amid recent incidents of violent clashes among political supporters, attacks on campaign venues, intimidation of opponents and the unlawful use of dangerous weapons during political activities. The statement did not name the 12 parties that signed the peace accord.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The IGP said political competition must not be allowed to degenerate into thuggery and bloodshed, insisting that the police would remain neutral in political contests but would not tolerate violence.

Mr Disu stated that no political ambition is worth the life of a Nigerian, and no electoral victory justifies the destruction of national peace.

He reaffirmed that the police owed allegiance to the constitution, the law and Nigerians, warning that those involved in recruiting or financing political thugs, attacking electoral officials or disrupting lawful political gatherings would face legal consequences.

He said neither political office nor party affiliation would shield anyone from the penalties prescribed for electoral offences.

The Chairman of INEC, Joash Amupitan, commended the police for their professionalism, rapid response and coordinated deployment alongside other security agencies during recent off-cycle governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, the Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections and 16 legislative bye-elections.

Mr Amupitan said the meeting was timely ahead of INEC's nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise scheduled for Saturday, 28 November, across the 36 states and the FCT.

He also highlighted the forthcoming 2027 general elections, with presidential and National Assembly polls scheduled for16 January, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are slated for 6 February.

The INEC chairperson urged political parties to comply with sections 95, 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act 2026 and the commission's regulations, which require written notification to commissioners of police and INEC at least 10 days before rallies and processions.

He also warned against inflammatory rhetoric, political thuggery and the deployment of armed private security outfits by political parties.

Mr Amupitan said INEC was empowered under section 148 of the Electoral Act to prosecute electoral offenders upon receiving completed case files from the police.

He called for stronger coordination between INEC and security agencies, including extending the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) framework to local government and ward levels, protecting election personnel and collation centres, securing the 28 November mock exercise and establishing real-time verification channels between INEC's Situation Room and the Force Headquarters to counter security-related misinformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Disu also urged political party chairpersons to issue firm directives against violence within their structures, while national secretaries were asked to comply with rally notification requirements to enable adequate security deployment and prevent clashes arising from conflicting campaign schedules.

He called on youth leaders to mobilise young people for constructive democratic participation and urged political actors to discourage vote buying, ballot snatching and interference with electoral materials.

The IGP further advised parties to pursue post-election grievances through the courts rather than resort to violence.

The police said they would continue working with INEC, other security agencies and political stakeholders to maintain law and order, counter electoral misinformation and ensure Nigerians can exercise their franchise without fear or intimidation.