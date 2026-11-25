The Governor also pointed to sustained diaspora remittance inflows and a current account surplus as factors supporting Nigeria's external position

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, dismissed concerns over the recent decline in the country's foreign exchange reserves, attributing it to seasonal demand.

Mr Cardoso said Nigeria's external buffers remained strong, with gross external reserves of about $54.02 billion as of 17 November, providing sufficient cover to protect the country's external position and exchange rate. However, reserves declined slightly in recent weeks.

He said this at the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing following the 308th MPC meeting on Tuesday.

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Responding to concerns about the recent decline in reserves and volatility in the foreign exchange market, the Governor attributed the developments partly to year-end portfolio adjustments by foreign investors.

He clarified that domestic users are also increasing demand for foreign exchange to hedge against future needs.

Mr Cardoso also identified increased spending associated with the forthcoming election as another factor contributing to foreign exchange demand, noting that the developments were seasonal and that market volatility would moderate in the coming year.

The Governor also pointed to sustained diaspora remittance inflows and a current account surplus as factors supporting Nigeria's external position.

"There's still a current account surplus, very significant. As for diaspora remittances, this last month, again, was very high. We were about a billion, so that is all going to sustain the buffers that you know would see us without a problem going into the future," he said.

The Governor said the recent decline, which he put at about $300 million, was relatively small compared with the country's reserve position.

"It came down by around $300 million; it's a very modest amount. It's not something that anybody should lose sleep over," he said.

Mr Cardoso assured Nigerians that the CBN would continue to take measures to sustain exchange rate stability, adding that the recent volatility did not indicate a fundamental deterioration in the country's external position.

He also said the bank expected foreign exchange market volatility to moderate as the country moves into the new year.

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At the meeting, CBN retained the borrowing rate at 23 per cent to further support the disinflation movement.

Nigeria's headline inflation rate has declined for the fifth consecutive month, falling from 15.39 per cent in August to 14.63 per cent in September and 14.06 per cent in October 2026, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October, core inflation also fell to 10.78 per cent from 12.95 per cent, while food inflation declined to 19.13 per cent from 19.59 per cent.

Mr Cardoso said the disinflation showed that resetting the borrowing rate to 23 per cent in September had not disturbed the tight monetary stance maintained by the MPC.