Osun cross-party political leaders on Tuesday inaugurated 26 subcommittees to coordinate different aspects of the electioneering process and mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated 26 subcommittees to coordinate President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The inauguration followed a meeting of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council, where members reviewed mobilisation strategies and reaffirmed their commitment to securing at least 1.5 million votes for Mr Tinubu in the state.

The committees comprise political leaders and members of the Accord Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reflecting the cross-party alliance assembled to support the president's re-election.

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In a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the coalition leaders said the committees had been assigned specific responsibilities to coordinate different aspects of the campaign.

It stated that the committees are expected to work towards the coalition's target of delivering between 1.5 million and two million votes for Mr Tinubu in Osun.

The meeting was attended by prominent political figures, including former governor Bisi Akande, former deputy governor Iyiola Omisore, APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru, former deputy governors Benedict Alabi and Titi Laoye Tomori, and Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

The statement noted that former governor Gboyega Oyetola, who was expected to participate in the meeting, was absent but sent apologies.

Mr Adeleke, who was appointed by the president to lead the state's presidential campaign effort, urged members of the coalition to concentrate on securing Mr Tinubu's re-election, saying preparations were underway for the 9 December campaign rally.

"We are set for the re-election of Mr President. We are committed to delivering 1.5 million votes and more from Osun State. Local government issue will be resolved before long. I am in cross-party talks with all leaders to implement a resolution," the governor told the coalition leaders.

He expressed confidence that the dispute over local government administration in the state would soon be resolved, saying he was holding discussions with political leaders to address the matter.

From 344-member council to campaign subcommittees

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The latest inauguration builds on the 344-member Osun State Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated by Mr Adeleke on 22 October to coordinate Mr Tinubu's re-election campaign.

The council brought together political figures from the Accord, APC and PDP, including former governor Bisi Akande, Mr Omisore, and Mr Basiru.

However, former governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Mr Oyetola; the senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi; and the APC governorship candidate in the 2026 election, Bola Oyebamiji, were among the prominent political figures absent from the event.

Mr Adeleke, who is a member of the Accord Party, was named to lead the presidential campaign structure in the state despite having defeated the APC candidate in the August 2026 governorship election.

At the inauguration of the council, the governor said the coalition was formed specifically to mobilise support for Mr Tinubu and did not extend to legislative elections.

He said the participating parties would remain free to campaign for their respective candidates in the Senate, House of Representatives and state assembly elections.