The lawmakers approved the requests after considering a report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented during the plenary by Lagos East Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, a member of the committee.

The Senate on Tuesday approved a supplementary external borrowing plan that President Bola Tinubu had earlier withdrawn, raising concerns about why lawmakers considered and approved a request the president had formally superseded.

The withdrawn borrowing plan, under the 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan, sought legislative approval for the federal government to raise $20.5 billion and €1.05 billion.

However, Mr Tinubu withdrew the request a week after submitting it to the National Assembly and sought approval for a revised external borrowing plan of $7.7 billion, partly to finance the 2026 budget deficit.

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Despite the withdrawal, the lawmakers considered the earlier request, recommended its approval and subsequently approved it during Tuesday's plenary. They also approved the revised $7.7 billion borrowing request, effectively approving three separate borrowing amounts in one sitting.

The lawmakers approved the requests after considering a report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented during the plenary by Lagos East Senator, Adetokunbo Abiru, a member of the committee.

Tinubu's requests to raise $20.5bn, €1.05bn and $7.7bn

On 4 November, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read an executive communication in plenary announcing Mr Tinubu's withdrawal of an earlier request for approval to process external loans worth $20.5 billion and €1.05 billion under the 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan.

In place of the earlier request, the president sought approval for a new external borrowing plan of $7,707,404,882.49 to finance the 2026 budget deficit partly.

Mr Tinubu said the proposed external borrowing would be sourced through several options, with emphasis on Eurobonds, which he described as relatively faster to conclude and capable of raising larger amounts at a lower cost.

While announcing the development of that day, Mr Akpabio confirmed that the new request superseded the earlier borrowing proposal.

"This effectively supersedes an earlier borrowing proposal of $20.3 billion," the Senate President said at the time.

However, when Mr Abiru presented the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts report during Tuesday's plenary, the committee recommended approving both the withdrawn borrowing plan and the revised $7.7 billion request.

Mr Abiru explained that the $20.5 billion and €1.05 billion under the 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan sought legislative approval to facilitate negotiations with prospective creditors, development financing institutions, and other external lenders.

He explained that the revised $7.7 billion request sought the National Assembly's approval to facilitate the implementation of specific external borrowing provisions already contained in the 2026 Appropriation Act for financing approved projects, programmes and activities.

The senator noted that the request was embedded in the external borrowing framework contemplated under the rolling plan and did not constitute additional borrowing outside the provisions of the approved 2026 budget.

This means the revised request was presented as part of the borrowing framework already incorporated into the 2026 budget.

Debate

During the debate, none of the lawmakers addressed the fact that the $20.5 billion and €1.05 billion borrowing request had already been withdrawn by the president.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, said that the borrowing requests were intended to support national development, noting that both federal and state governments would benefit from the proposed facilities.

Mr Jibrin, who represents Kano North Senatorial District on the APC platform, also maintained that the requests were within the ECOWAS threshold.

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Similarly, Ogun West Senator, Adeola Olamilekan, said the loans were intended to benefit subnational and federal governments and were consistent with national requirements for financing infrastructure development.

Mr Olamilekan, who chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, urged his colleagues to ensure that the funds, if accessed, were judiciously utilised for national development.

He commended the Tinubu administration for its infrastructure development efforts and urged the relevant Senate committees to strengthen oversight of the executive to ensure accountability in using the funds.

For his part, Mr Akpabio explained that the three borrowing requests did not represent new loans, insisting that the president had presented them as part of the federal government's efforts to implement the rolling borrowing plan in the 2026 budget.

He then put the three requests to a voice vote separately, and most senators supported them.