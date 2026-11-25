The Katsina State Government has suspended all official engagements and travels by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, following a sexual assault allegation made against him by a Polish tourist, Mirka Czee.

The government also constituted a committee to investigate the allegation and advise it on the appropriate course of action.

The decisions were contained in a press release issued on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Bala Zango.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the statement, Governor Dikko Radda directed the establishment of the committee to investigate the allegations, while the suspension of the monarch's official engagements and travels would remain in place pending the outcome of the investigation.

"The Katsina State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed significant displeasure and concern over the purported viral allegations of sexual assault involving the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and a foreign tourist," the statement said.

The government said it was taking the allegations seriously, adding that the committee would examine the matter and submit its findings and recommendations.

It further assured residents that the outcome of the investigation would be implemented.

"The government wishes to assure the public that justice will be served and that the outcome of the committee's findings and recommendations will be fully implemented," the statement added.

The state government, however, urged members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding and continue with their normal activities while the investigation was ongoing.