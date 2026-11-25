Nigeria — Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated figures, has died at the age of 79.

His death was announced by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, in a family statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The statement, titled "An Iroko Has Fallen", said the actor died at 12:30am on Wednesday in Enugu, Nigeria.

"With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete Edochie, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor," the family said.

Edochie, who hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, is survived by his wife, Barrister Josephine Edochie, children, siblings and other relarelatives.

Additionally, the statement noted that funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, while appealing for prayers as they come to terms with the loss.

Edochie was widely admired for his commanding screen presence and outstanding contribution to Nigeria's film and television industry.

He gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart, a performance that cemented his place among Africa's most respected actors.

His death adds to the loss of several prominent Nigerian entertainers this year, including actors Francis Duru, who died on October 23; Olu Jacobs, who died on September 16 at 84; Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who died on August 23 at 66; Temitope Osoba, who died on August 4 at 40; and Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11 at 40.

Edochie's death marks a major loss to Nollywood and the wider African entertainment industry.