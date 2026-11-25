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Court to Rule on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Impeachment

The Western Cape High Court is set to deliver judgment on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s application to have the Section 89 Independent Panel Report on the Phala Phala farm robbery set aside, reports EWN. The report, released in 2022, found that Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer over the theft of foreign currency from his farm. The ruling could determine whether Parliament’s impeachment inquiry proceeds, as public hearings have been on hold pending the court's decision.

Bishop Zondo Continues Testimony in Rape Trial

Rivers of Living Waters Ministries founder Bishop Stephen Zondo is set to continue testifying in the Pretoria High Court, where he faces charges including rape, indecent assault and defeating the ends of justice, reports SABC News. Seven women have accused him of sexual assault between 1980 and 2018. Zondo denied sexually assaulting a former church house helper in 2013, disputing her account of the incident. He is also expected to respond to allegations by the complainant’s mother, who has accused him of sexual assault.

Police Uncover Suspected Mandrax Lab in Gauteng

Gauteng police have uncovered another suspected drug laboratory in De Deur, south of Johannesburg, believed to have been used to manufacture mandrax, reports EWN. The discovery comes amid a series of drug lab raids across the country, including a multi-million-rand mandrax laboratory dismantled by the Hawks near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, where a 50-year-old man was arrested. Earlier this month, police also uncovered a hydroponic cannabis laboratory in Douglasdale, north of Johannesburg, and seized drugs worth more than R2 million.

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