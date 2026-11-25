President Tinubu says updating the laws would make them more accessible and provide a comprehensive reference for Nigeria's legal framework, thereby strengthening the country's democracy.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria after a government audit identified 268 of the country's existing laws as either obsolete or repealed.

Mr Tinubu said a specialised committee, supervised by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, reviewed 932 laws and recommended that 664 of them be included in the 2025 edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

The request was in an executive communication read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday's plenary.

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In the letter, Mr Tinubu explained that the committee was mandated to review the existing laws to reflect legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological changes that had occurred over the past two decades.

The president said updating the laws would make them more accessible and provide a comprehensive reference for Nigeria's legal framework, thereby strengthening the country's democracy.

He urged the lawmakers to consider and approve the revised compendium, which would constitute an updated edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025.

The president noted that the compendium would serve as a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors, and the general public.

"An updated, accurate, and easily accessible compendium of federal laws is indispensable to our democratic and economic growth.

"Upon enactment, the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025 will serve as a reliable legal reference for the judiciary, legal practitioners, government institutions, domestic and foreign investors and the general public, thereby enhancing legal certainty, institutional efficiency and public confidence in our justice system," the president said.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred it to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in collaboration with the Committee on Rules and Business, for detailed examination and further legislative action.

Mr Akpabio, however, urged his colleagues to ensure that no provisions were altered during the review process.

"This is a very excellent exercise. However, as lawmakers, it will be good for you to also take a second look at it to be sure that, particularly, the amendments are well reflected and that line-by-line consideration of the laws is well reflected, and no clauses have been tampered with by those who transmitted the laws as passed by the National Assembly.

"And thereafter, we will do the needful of giving formal approval to these Laws of the Federation 2025, for it to be immediately circulated and in use," he said.

Similarly, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) cautioned his colleagues against rushing the exercise, given its implications for the country's legal system.

"After close to 21 years, I think this exercise is very important and consequential. This is not something we can rush into because of the consequences that will follow in our justice system.

"We need to forward this to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters before we lend our voice to this important matter. The laws touch different facets of justice delivery in Nigeria," he said.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, also suggested that the National Assembly could engage consultants to prepare a summarised version of the compendium to make it easier for lawmakers to review.

Nigeria's outdated laws

The last official consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria was undertaken in 2004 and covered federal statutes in force as of 31 December 2002. The 16-volume compilation, known as the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 (LFN 2004), was subsequently approved by the National Assembly through the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007, which came into effect on 25 May 2007.

The compilation brought together existing federal laws in an organised format, but it has not undergone another official consolidation since then. Consequently, several laws enacted after December 2002, as well as amendments and repeals introduced over the years, have not been incorporated into the official compendium.

Although there was an attempt to revise the compilation in 2010, the exercise did not receive the necessary legislative approval to give it legal backing.

The absence of an updated compilation has created difficulties for lawyers, judges, lawmakers, researchers, government institutions and members of the public in identifying the current status of federal legislation. It has also meant that repealed or outdated provisions could remain in older compilations, while subsequent amendments and new laws have to be consulted separately.

The National Assembly had previously acknowledged the problem. In November 2023, the Senate adopted a motion directing its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to engage the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to initiate the revision of the 2004 compendium.

The federal government subsequently inaugurated a 46-member committee on 24 October 2024, under the supervision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to review, update and consolidate the country's federal laws.

The committee was mandated to identify laws that had become obsolete, spent, or repealed; harmonise conflicting provisions; incorporate subsequent legislation and amendments; and produce an updated, accessible compilation of federal laws.

Legislative approval process

The revised compendium will require legislative scrutiny and approval by the National Assembly before it can become the officially recognised revised edition of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Under the existing legal framework, the compilation of federal laws is undertaken under the authority of the Attorney-General of the Federation, subject to approval by the National Assembly through an Act.

The request transmitted by President Tinubu will therefore require lawmakers to examine the proposed compilation, particularly to ensure that the amendments made to existing laws accurately reflect legislation passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President.

The Senate has referred the request to its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, in collaboration with the Committee on Rules and Business, for detailed examination. The House of Representatives will also have to consider the presidential request.

If the proposed revision is to receive statutory approval, the necessary legislative instrument must be considered and passed by both chambers and assented to by the President. This would provide the legal backing required for the new edition to replace the existing official compilation.

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Implications for Nigeria's legal system

The approval of the revised compendium could improve the administration of justice by providing judges, lawyers and other legal practitioners with a more current and consolidated reference for identifying applicable federal laws.

It could also reduce confusion from reliance on outdated statutory provisions, particularly where laws have since been amended, repealed, or replaced. This would help courts and legal practitioners establish the current state of legislation when interpreting laws and determining disputes.

For lawmakers, an updated compilation would make it easier to identify existing legislation, assess areas requiring amendments and avoid duplicating laws that already address particular issues.

The exercise could also improve access to justice by making it easier for citizens, researchers, law students and other interested parties to identify the laws governing their rights and obligations.

For businesses and investors, an accurate and accessible compilation could improve legal certainty by providing clearer information about the regulatory framework governing economic activities in the country.

However, the exercise's success will depend on the accuracy and completeness of the revised compilation, as well as the public's access to the updated laws.

Also, removing a law from the compendium does not, by itself, repeal that law or amend its provisions. The legal status of each enactment must be determined by the relevant repealing legislation, expiration, judicial decision or other applicable legal process. Similarly, the consolidation exercise must not be used to introduce amendments that were not lawfully enacted by the National Assembly.