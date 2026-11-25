The Nigerian institute says African countries must move beyond participation in global climate negotiations to coordinated policies integrating climate change education into their school systems.

The Institute for Greening Education in Nigeria (IGEN) has called on African countries to develop coordinated policies and sustainable financing mechanisms to integrate climate change education into their school systems, warning that participation in international climate conferences must translate into practical action.

The institute made the call in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Unyime Robinson, on Monday, following the conclusion of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

It said Africa must move beyond participating in global climate discussions to developing policies that address the continent's education challenges and vulnerability to climate change.

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The call comes as countries prepare for COP32, scheduled to hold in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in November 2027.

COP31 ended on 22 November without an overarching political agreement after disagreements over fossil fuels, climate finance and the pace of global climate action prevented countries from reaching consensus.

However, delegates adopted separate decisions on issues including adaptation and a just transition.

IGEN said the outcome reinforced the need to translate growing international recognition of education as a critical component of climate action into stronger national policies, institutional commitments and implementation.

Nigeria's greening education efforts

At COP31, the institute participated in international engagements and presented its State of Greening Education in Nigeria Report, which outlines Nigeria's emerging institutional approach to incorporating climate change education and environmental sustainability into its education system.

It also engaged international education and development stakeholders on professional capacity development, curriculum transformation, green skills and climate-resilient schools.

The institute said it would continue to promote the four priority areas of UNESCO's Greening Education Partnership: greening schools, greening curricula, greening teacher training and greening communities.

It also identified teacher leadership, youth participation, monitoring and accountability as essential to implementing greening education initiatives.

In Nigeria, IGEN identified the National Greening Schools Programme, supported by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), as an important platform for advancing the agenda.

The programme includes the Greening Schools and Climate Change Education Intervention, which is designed to support the integration of environmental sustainability and climate education into schools.

IGEN's advocacy builds on its establishment as a national institution dedicated to advancing environmental education and green skills development.

As PREMIUM TIMES reported in October, the institute elected Uwem Ite, an official of Oriental Energy Resources, as chairman of its Governing Council following its formal registration and recognition by the federal government.

The institute also adopted a five-year strategic plan covering 2026 to 2030 to guide its activities.

Climate education, Africa's next COP

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IGEN said the continent needed stronger collaboration among governments, national education institutions, development partners and other stakeholders to develop a common agenda for climate education.

It said preparations for COP32 offered an opportunity for African countries to strengthen their collective position and ensure that the continent's education priorities feature prominently in global climate discussions.

The institute pledged to support research, teacher development, professional standards, green skills, policy innovation and partnerships to transform education systems in Nigeria and other African countries.

It maintained that education should no longer be treated as a peripheral issue in climate action but as a foundation for climate resilience, sustainable development and Africa's transition to a green economy.

COP32 will be held in Addis Ababa from 8 to 19 November 2027, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.