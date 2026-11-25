The incoming board will also conduct a comprehensive corporate governance, financial, administrative and operational audit of NNDC, covering its activities for a period to be determined by the board.

The 19 northern state governments have dissolved the Board of Directors of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), in a fresh move to restructure the regional investment institution and reposition it to serve the economic interests of the region.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a special general meeting in Kaduna, attended by the secretaries to the governments of the 19 states, who represented their respective governments in their capacity as shareholders' representatives.

The shareholders resolved to undertake a comprehensive reorganisation of the company, including the constitution of a new board, a review of its management structure and a comprehensive audit of its financial, administrative and operational activities.

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However, the dissolution of the board will take effect upon the valid adoption of the relevant ordinary resolutions at a general meeting and compliance with applicable statutory requirements.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Ibrahim Njodi, said the decision was informed by the need to strengthen the company's institutional capacity, improve corporate governance, enhance operational efficiency and reposition it as a viable investment and development institution.

He said the objective was to ensure that NNDC effectively serves the collective economic interests of the 19 Northern states.

New board to provide strategic direction

Mr Njodi said a new board of directors would be constituted to provide strategic leadership, effective supervision, policy direction and corporate oversight for the company.

He explained that the composition, nomination and appointment of the new board would reflect the ownership interests of the participating states, the provisions of the company's Memorandum and Articles of Association, and the requirements of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

The shareholders, he added, would subsequently approve the nominations and appointments of the new directors in accordance with the company's constitutional documents and applicable laws.

According to him, the incoming board will undertake a comprehensive review of the existing management structure, personnel, administrative arrangements, operational framework and overall performance of the company.

Mr Njodi said such measures must be implemented in accordance with the board's statutory and fiduciary responsibilities, the company's Articles of Association and applicable employment laws.

Comprehensive audit of finances, investments

The incoming board will also conduct a comprehensive corporate governance, financial, administrative and operational audit of NNDC, covering its activities for a period to be determined by the board.

Mr Njodi said the exercise would examine the company's financial position, assets and liabilities, existing investments, subsidiaries, joint ventures and other commercial interests.

The audit will also assess the performance and profitability of the company's investments, its compliance with statutory, regulatory and corporate governance obligations, as well as existing contractual commitments and outstanding liabilities.

The effectiveness of the previous board and management structure will also be reviewed, alongside any other matters considered necessary to protect and advance the interests of the shareholders.

Handover, protection of company assets

Mr Njodi said the outgoing board and management would be required, upon the lawful assumption of office by their respective successors, to facilitate an orderly handover of the company's affairs.

The handover will cover records, books of account, statutory documents, financial records, assets, properties, contracts and other relevant institutional materials.

He added that the incoming board would be responsible for ensuring that all the company's assets and interests were adequately protected during the transition.

The new board must also ensure that there is no unauthorised disposal, transfer, encumbrance or alienation of the company's assets.

Shareholders cite governance concerns

Mr Njodi said the shareholders had earlier reviewed the company's state of affairs, including its corporate governance structure, operational performance, management arrangements and the effectiveness of the existing board of directors.

He said the shareholders considered a comprehensive reorganisation necessary in the overriding interest of the company, its owners and the economic development aspirations of Northern Nigeria.

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government said the shareholders recognised their statutory powers under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, particularly Section 288, which provides for the removal of directors through an ordinary resolution, subject to compliance with the prescribed statutory procedures and the company's Articles of Association.

He added that the shareholders were determined to restore confidence, accountability, transparency, professionalism and effective corporate governance in the administration of NNDC.

Background: NNDC's mandate

The New Nigeria Development Company is a regional investment institution jointly owned by the 19 northern state governments. Its origins date back to 1949, when it was established as the Northern Regional Production Development Board.

It was subsequently restructured in 1956 as the Northern Regional Development Corporation before being incorporated as a private limited liability company in 1965.

It became known as the New Nigeria Development Company following the creation of states from the former Northern Region in 1976.

The company's founding objective was to promote economic development across Northern Nigeria through investments, industrialisation, enterprise development and the creation of economic opportunities.

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Over the decades, NNDC developed interests in several sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, construction, solid minerals, information technology and telecommunications, among others.

However, concerns about the performance of some of its investments and the need to strengthen its corporate structure have featured prominently in recent efforts by the Northern Governors' Forum to revitalise the institution.

Northern governors intensify NNDC revival efforts

In September 2025, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, reaffirmed the governors' commitment to revitalising the company, describing it as an important instrument for stimulating commercial and industrial growth across the 19 Northern states.

Mr Zulum, who chairs the governors' implementation committee on the NNDC restructuring initiative, said the company needed to be transformed into a stronger institution capable of driving strategic investments and regional economic development.

The committee also involved the governors of Kwara, Zamfara and Plateau states.

During a visit to NNDC's headquarters in September 2025, Mr Zulum assured workers that the Northern governors were committed to strengthening the company and improving its operations.

Before Tuesday's decision, NNDC was led by a board chaired by Lamis Dikko, while Shehu Mai-Bornu served as its Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.