Pete Edochie, Nollywood legend, has died at the age of 79, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Chief Edochie died at 12:30a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, the family announced.

His family made the announcement in a statement on Instagram by Leo Pete Edochie, his son, describing the late veteran actor as "our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman".

He captioned the post "An Iroko Has Fallen."

"With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran Actor," the statement read.

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Edochie "departed this life on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 at 12.30a.m. after a protracted battle with prostate cancer in Enugu, Nigeria. He was aged 79 years.

"Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE hailed from Akamnato Ifite Nteje and is survived by his beloved wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and numerous other relations.

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

"As we mourn this painful loss, we pray that Almighty God grants his gentle soul eternal rest and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

"May God be with us all at this trying time," added.

Below is the post:

Biography

Pete Edochie was born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State. His hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State.

He attended St Patrick's and St James Primary Schools in Zaria; then St John's College, Kaduna.

Late Edochie studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

He joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation in 1967 as a junior programmes assistant. He rose through the ranks. He became Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, then served as Deputy Managing Director, while occasionally acting as Managing Director.

Things Fall Apart

When the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, adapted Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" into a movie in 1987, Edochie's portrayal of the protagonist Okonkwo, made him a household name in entertainment and established him as one of Nigeria's leading actors.

He has featured in many Nollywood movies, and won several awards.

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