His son announced his death on Wednesday.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has died at 79.

His death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, in a statement shared on Instagram.

The statement said the father died at about 12:30 am on Wednesday, 25 November, 2026, in Enugu, after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Describing the deceased as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, the family said he was a retired broadcaster and veteran actor.

"An iroko has fallen," the statement, signed by Leo Pete Edochie on behalf of the family, read.

Pete Edochie hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State. He is survived by his wife, Josephine Edochie, a barrister-at-law; his children; his siblings; and other family members.

The family said funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Born on 7 March, 1947, Edochie was one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors, with a career spanning several decades in broadcasting and film.

He began his broadcasting career in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he rose through the ranks to become Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

His breakthrough as an actor came in the 1980s when he portrayed Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's classic novel, Things Fall Apart. The role earned him widespread recognition and established him as one of Nigeria's most respected screen actors.

He later appeared in numerous Nollywood productions, becoming particularly known for portraying traditional rulers, patriarchs, and authoritative elder figures.

His notable film credits include Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, in which he starred alongside Genevieve Nnaji.

Edochie received several honours during his career, including the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003. He also received the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) Industry Merit Award and lifetime achievement recognition for his contributions to African cinema.

Widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most influential figures, Edochie earned admiration for his commanding screen presence, distinctive voice and memorable delivery of traditional proverbs and expressions.