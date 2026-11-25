press review

Zambia Opposition Leader Indicted on Treason Charges

Zambia's main opposition leader Brian Mundubile and 12 others have been formally indicted on treason charges over an alleged plot to overthrow President Hakainde Hichilema's government. Prosecutors allege the group planned the operation between April and August 2026, with Mundubile and a businessman accused of funding military training in Russia. Mundubile, who challenged Hichilema in the August election, has denied wrongdoing. The case comes amid growing concerns over political repression. Rights groups have accused Zambian authorities of political repression in the wake of the August election, which international observer missions said was marred by irregularities. If convicted, Mundubile faces up to life imprisonment. Hichilema's first term also drew concerns over political freedoms, with opposition parties and civil society groups accusing his government of curbing dissent, allegations the government has rejected.

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pete Edochie Dies

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Veteran Nigerian actor Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated stars, has died at the age of 79, his family has announced. He died in the south-eastern city of Enugu. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Edochie rose to international prominence in 1987 for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart. His career spanned several decades, with film appearances including Igodo, Rituals, and Lionheart. He received Nigeria's Member of the Order of the Niger honour in 2003. He is survived by his wife and six children, including actors Yul and Linc Edochie. In recent years, his memorable film scenes and distinctive expressions also gained popularity among younger audiences through social media memes.

UNAIDS Warns Funding Cuts Threaten HIV Progress

UNAIDS has warned that decades of progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS could be reversed by international funding cuts and growing attacks on human rights and gender equality. Its latest report highlights a $4.3 billion funding gap in low- and middle-income countries, despite 32.1 million of the estimated 40 million people living with HIV receiving treatment. Prevention services have been particularly affected, with 446,000 fewer people accessing pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in 2025 compared with the previous year. The agency warned that reduced funding for testing, treatment and community organisations could drive up infections and deaths, threatening the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. UNAIDS said that achieving the target could prevent 3.2 million new infections and avert 1.3 million AIDS-related deaths by the end of the decade.

Amnesty Urges Egypt to Reverse Mada Masr Closure

Amnesty International has urged Egyptian authorities to reverse the closure of independent news outlet Mada Masr and drop charges against its editor-in-chief, Lina Attalah, ahead of an appeal hearing scheduled for 25 November. Attalah was convicted in October of operating a website without a licence, fined three million Egyptian pounds and ordered to close the publication. Amnesty says the case forms part of a wider crackdown on independent journalism and freedom of expression in Egypt, where journalists and human rights defenders face arrests and prosecution over their work. The organisation has called on international partners, including the European Union, to pressure Cairo to protect press freedom. Attalah also faces a separate case involving allegations of publishing false news, which could carry a prison sentence of up to one year.

Women's Rights Network Sounds Alarm Over Abductions and Sexual Violence in Sudan

The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA Network) has reported the abduction of 28 women and girls fleeing fighting in Sudan's Blue Nile state, alongside 15 cases of conflict-related sexual violence against girls under 18. The organisation alleged that Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters and allied militias were responsible for the abductions as civilians fled renewed clashes. More than 7,000 families are reportedly heading towards Damazin, with many facing shortages of food, safe drinking water, transport and healthcare. SIHA has warned that the withdrawal of international aid organisations is placing additional pressure on local responders and called for urgent protection and humanitarian assistance for displaced communities. The International Organization for Migration estimates that Blue Nile state was hosting about 443,494 internally displaced people by the end of October.

Malawi Denies Receiving Request From Pakistan to Deport Fake Honorary Consul Suspect

Pakistan is facing accusations of misleading the public after Malawi denied receiving any formal request from Islamabad to arrest and deport businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry. An investigation by Nyasa Times found that Pakistan claimed to have engaged Malawian authorities over Chaudhry, who allegedly posed as its honorary consul in Malawi between 2018 and 2022, despite Pakistan denying he ever held the position. Malawi's Foreign Affairs Ministry said that it received no diplomatic note or official communication seeking his deportation. The controversy is linked to land disputes in Lilongwe, where more than 15,000 households claim to have lost land through transactions involving companies associated with Chaudhry. Critics said that Pakistan must produce documentary evidence of its alleged diplomatic engagement with Malawi to demonstrate that it took action.

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Morocco Threatens Legal Action After Senegal Reinstated as 2025 AFCON Champions

Morocco's football federation has rejected the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling restoring Senegal's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, alleging irregularities in the arbitration process and threatening further legal action. The Moroccan federation questioned alleged communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the Senegalese Football Federation president shortly before the verdict. CAS overturned the CAF Appeal Board's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 victory, reinstating Senegal's original 1-0 win in the January final. It ruled that the match had resumed under the referee's authority and was completed, meaning Senegal had not forfeited. CAF has said it respects the ruling and will take the necessary steps to implement it. The unanimous CAS decision brings Senegal's title dispute to a close at the arbitration level. Morocco's threat of further legal action leaves the possibility of another challenge open.