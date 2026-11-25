South African drug maker Aspen is preparing to manufacture alimatravir, a new monthly HIV prevention pill, before scientists have proved it works. But the government could still buy it from a cheaper supplier outside South Africa.

South African drug maker Aspen is preparing to manufacture a new monthly HIV prevention pill before scientists have proved it works. But the government could still buy it from a cheaper supplier outside South Africa.

The South African drug maker, Aspen, is preparing to manufacture a new monthly HIV prevention pill before scientists have even proved it works.

But there's a catch: the South African government may not buy the locally made pill if it can get cheaper versions from outside South Africa, for instance, from Indian manufacturers instead.

Aspen is one of seven companies licensed to make the pill, alimatravir. Four have manufacturing operations in India, where production could be less expensive.

Final study results will become available in mid-2027.

The dilemma: South Africa wants to grow its local pharmaceutical industry, but government medicine tenders often favour cheaper suppliers. Will Aspen's investment pay off?

Six months into South Africa's roll-out of lenacapavir, the injection that protects against HIV for six months , the local drug maker Aspen Pharmacare is preparing to manufacture alimatravir , a pill you'd swallow just once a month .

It's the first time the company has started preparing to make a medicine before the final trial results are in, says Aspen executive Stavros Nicolaou.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Aspen is one of seven generic manufacturers that MSD , the company developing the pill, licensed in July , to make cheaper versions for 129 low- and middle-income countries if the drug is approved.

MSD granted the generic licences before recruitment for the final-stage trials was complete, a move the company says is a first in HIV prevention .

The aim? To get the pill to people faster if it works.

But making the pill here doesn't mean the health department will buy it from Aspen. We don't yet know what any of the manufacturers would charge for this pill. But the government has a history of awarding its medicine contracts to cheaper suppliers, often from India.

That's a concern for Nicolaou, who says the government encourages local medicine manufacturing but doesn't always support it when awarding contracts, as has happened with recent HIV treatment tenders .

Meanwhile, the science is moving fast.

On 2 November, MSD, known as Merck in the US and Canada, announced that adult recruitment had been completed for two large, final-stage trials . Results could be available in the second half of 2027.

Early studies and modelling suggest that alimatravir reaches potentially protective levels in the body within about an hour of taking it. That's much faster than lenacapavir (LEN), which, according to South Africa's health department , starts protecting against HIV on day three, provided the injections and oral loading doses have been taken as prescribed.

But whether this translates into protection against infection in the case of alimatravir still needs to be confirmed in large clinical trials.

Why start making a pill that may not work?

Usually, manufacturers wait for final trial results before investing in production. But that can delay access to new medicines by months, even years, because it takes a long time to get the technology, equipment and facilities in place to make a particular medicine.

MSD wants to change that.

It's giving manufacturers technical information on how to make alimatravir — what Paul Schaper, MSD's associate vice president for global public policy, calls a "recipe book" — and helping them prepare applications for regulatory approval.

MSD learnt this approach during COVID-19, when it licensed manufacturers to prepare production of its treatment, molnupiravir , before the treatment was approved for emergency use.

If alimatravir passes its trials and receives regulatory approval, MSD plans to supply it until generic manufacturers are ready .

Schaper told Bhekisisa MSD would supply it at a no-profit price in the 129 countries, including South Africa, covered by the licences. The company hasn't announced what price that would be.

Aspen wasn't among the companies initially licensed by Gilead Sciences, the company that makes lenacapavir, to make generic LEN and has since stopped pursuing a licence .

Its caution comes partly from COVID-19. Aspen manufactured Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and secured the right to supply its own branded version , Aspenovax, across Africa. But production for Johnson & Johnson ended and no orders for Aspenovax materialised .

Nicolaou says the monthly pill is a smaller gamble and makes more sense for Aspen because tablets are easier and cheaper to make than injections. Injections need specialised equipment and extra care to keep them sterile.

"Once bitten, twice shy," Nicolaou says.

Will SA buy the locally made pill?

A published estimate puts the cost of making a generic version of alimatravir at as little as $4.49 (roughly R77) per person per year to make, including a profit margin.

But that's not the price governments would necessarily pay. And Aspen hasn't said what it would charge.

But when the national health department chooses which supplier to buy from, price is only one factor, spokesperson Foster Mohale told Bhekisisa . If South Africa's medicines regulator approves and registers alimatravir, the department would consider buying it under its usual rules. Mohale said the department gives priority to local manufacturing but also weighs affordability, how well a medicine works and whether it can be provided over the long term. That still leaves Aspen without an answer on whether making the pill here would give it an edge in a tender.

A recent court case illustrates the difficulty local manufacturers face.

In October, the Pretoria High Court ordered the health department to reconsider suppliers for two HIV treatment medicines after Cipla Medpro Manufacturing , the Durban-based subsidiary of an Indian drug maker, challenged the tender process.

The ruling put Cipla back in contention, but didn't guarantee it a contract.

The case raises a wider question: how much should making a medicine here count when the government decides who to buy from? The government and drug makers are looking at that question through a joint task force set up at President Cyril Ramaphosa's request.

One of its priorities is giving preference to locally made medicines .

Nicolaou, who leads the industry's delegation, hopes the task force will help the government support local manufacturing while keeping medicines affordable.

Until then, Aspen can't be certain that government orders will justify its investment.

How can one pill protect someone for a month?

When HIV prevention activist Yvette Raphael heard about the monthly pill, she had a question: "Where is the medicine sitting?" After someone swallows the pill, the medicine travels through their bloodstream into your cells, where it becomes active. When HIV gets into a cell, it starts making copies of itself. Alimatravir stops the virus mid-copy .

In experiments involving primates , none of the animals given alimatravir weekly became infected, even when scientists repeatedly tried to infect them with a virus similar to HIV.

Studies in people have also found that the medicine remains inside cells for a long time. In one study, it took about nine to 12 days for the amount to fall by half after repeated doses.

That doesn't mean it stops working after 12 days. Researchers believe enough medicine could remain to protect someone until their next monthly dose.

A Phase 2 trial also investigated the medicine's safety and how long it remains in the body.

But none of this proves that one pill a month will prevent HIV infection in people.

That's what the final-stage trials, EXPrESSIVE-10 and EXPrESSIVE-11 , are testing: whether alimatravir prevents HIV infection and how it compares to existing daily HIV prevention tablets.

Will people remember to take a pill once a month?

Raphael, co-chair of the African Women Prevention Community Accountability Board , thinks a monthly tablet could appeal to people who struggle to take daily medication. "I may struggle by a daily, but I will not struggle by a monthly," she told Bhekisisa .

But taking a tablet less often creates another challenge: remembering when the next dose is due.

MSD's calculations suggest that after several monthly pills taken on time, people might have up to seven extra days to take their next pill. Researchers still need to verify that they would remain protected during that time.

In Tshwane, researchers at Wits RHI are already investigating whether people would choose the monthly pill.

They've received approval to add questions about alimatravir to their LEN4PrEP study . The study looks at what people choose when they're offered either LEN or the daily pill at government clinics in Tshwane. From the second half of November, they'll ask HIV-negative participants finishing the study whether they'd consider monthly oral HIV prevention.

They expect responses from about 1 500 people.

Study leader Saiqa Mullick calls this "planning for success": preparing for a new medicine while researchers are still establishing whether it works.

There's good reason to investigate people's preferences.

In LEN4PrEP , more than half of those who chose the six-monthly injection had never used HIV prevention medicine before. And Bhekisisa's analysis of early LEN roll-out data found that about one in three recipients were new to HIV prevention medication.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But preferences can change. In the INSIGHT study , young women initially preferred a monthly pill, then chose the six-monthly injection a month later — without having tried either.

Community representatives have also helped shape the alimatravir trials . HIV prevention advocacy organisation Avac supports groups of about 15 people for each trial.

Now they're considering practical questions, including where people could collect the pill and what would help them remember their doses.

Would the monthly pill be worth the money?

An early modelling study that hasn't yet been checked by other scientists , compared what might happen if health services in South Africa and Western Kenya offered alimatravir, LEN or both.

It suggested LEN could prevent more HIV infections, while the monthly pill could cost less to provide. Offering both might prevent the most infections, but would also cost the most.

The researchers assumed people would take only two of every three monthly pills and that the pill would cut their risk of getting HIV by 95% during the months they took it.

Health economist Lise Jamieson of South Africa's Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office (HE²RO) calls that assumption (the 95% figure) "brave".

HE²RO is conducting its own calculations, but the results aren't available yet. For now, neither the pill's effectiveness nor its eventual price is known.

What is clear is that getting manufacturers ready, understanding what people want and planning how to deliver the medicine needn't wait for the final trial results. By granting licences early , MSD gave generic manufacturers a head start.

"We shouldn't be doing those things sequentially," Mullick says.

The stakes are high. In 2025, an estimated 360 people acquired HIV each day in South Africa, according to UNAids .

If alimatravir works, preparing early could shorten the wait for another choice of HIV prevention medication.

But for Aspen, success in the laboratory won't necessarily mean success at the factory. Even if the pill works, the South African government may buy it elsewhere.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter .