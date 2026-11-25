Nairobi — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Kenya for an official visit expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Nairobi and Berlin.

Steinmeier was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

"I look forward to the high-level bilateral discussions with President William Ruto, aimed at advancing our shared priorities and opening new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation," Mudavadi stated.

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Mudavadi said the visit presented an opportunity for the two countries to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, clean energy, climate action, education, technology and skills development.

In a statement following the president's arrival, Mudavadi described Kenya and Germany as longstanding partners whose relations are anchored on mutual trust, economic cooperation and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

He said strengthening bilateral ties could unlock additional investment, create employment and training opportunities for young Kenyans and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and technology.

Mudavadi also expressed anticipation for high-level bilateral discussions between Steinmeier and President William Ruto, saying the engagements would focus on advancing shared priorities and identifying new areas of cooperation.

"Kenya and Germany share a longstanding partnership built on mutual trust, economic cooperation and a common vision for sustainable development," Mudavadi said.