Reiger Park residents told to meet ambulances at police station during emergencies.

Gauteng Health denies a 'no-go zone', but police, medics and residents describe similar arrangements.

Health Department admits only 51% of critical calls meet response targets.

The Gauteng Department of Health says there is no policy requiring patients to meet ambulances at police stations, but in Reiger Park on Gauteng's East Rand, residents, police and a volunteer medic say this is the reality on the ground.

On 1 September, 64-year old Reiger Park resident Ursula van Zyl was in severe pain after she developed sores on her hip and leg. Her daughter, Jane Abrams (27) called an ambulance for her mother, to take her to the nearest hospital.

Abrams says the phone operator instructed her to take her mother to Reiger Park police station because ambulances would not attend to patients without police escort.

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A neighbour drove them to the station, where they waited for an hour for an ambulance to arrive. Van Zyl was taken to the Tambo Memorial Hospital, where she was diagnosed with bedsores and discharged with painkillers.

Waiting for a police escort

By the following day, Van Zyl's condition had worsened. She could no longer walk, and according to Abrams, the sores on her hip had 'burst'.This time Abrams called Kevin Koopman for help - a local medic volunteer who lives in the neighbourhood.

When Koopman arrived at the scene, he realised van Zyl needed emergency medical intervention. "I can only provide basic help. I could see that this was out of my hands, she had to be hospitalised."

"She needed serious medical attention."

Abrams called an ambulance, and again was instructed to meet the emergency staff at the police station. Abrams says the operator insisted on this, despite explaining that her mother could not walk.

Abrams says she ran to the police station but waited about 30 minutes for the ambulance to arrive. The crew had to wait another 40 minutes for a police vehicle to become available and escort them to Van Zyl's apartment a few kilometres away.

Van Zyl was admitted to Tambo Memorial Hospital again, where she died from complications on 5 September.

"An autopsy was done, and the death certificate said natural causes, yet my family and I still have no idea what exactly was wrong. How does one die from bedsores?" Abrams asks.

Another resident in need of an ambulance

In October, another resident, 59-year-old Lindy Holland called an ambulance for her aunt, Elizabeth Swekoei, 73, who was struggling to breathe and was experiencing severe pain from her left shoulder down to her leg. The family was told to wait for a response.

Holland says she received a phone call only four hours later from an unknown number, and an emergency services phone operator told her there was no police vehicle available to escort an ambulance to their home. She was instructed to take her aunt to the Reiger Park police station.

"I told him we don't have transport, 'hence, I called you guys to come and assist', or else I would have taken her directly to the hospital," says Holland.

The family eventually arranged an Uber to a local doctor and Swekoei was treated for high blood pressure.

Health Department denies 'red zone' policy

Gauteng Health spokesperson Steve Mabona denies that patients in the province are required to meet ambulances at police stations.

"Callers are not directed to take patients to the police station, and there is no such policy in the department. Where crews cannot safely reach patients, an agreed safe meeting point may be arranged on a case-by-case basis," Mabona told Health-e News.

But Reiger Park police spokesperson, Constable Johannes Msimanga describes a different arrangement. He says family members frequently come to the station to ask for a police escort and to direct ambulance crews to patients.

"When a patient is critical, police escort the ambulance, but a family member still comes to the station to show them where the patient is. There is no set time for an escort, the availability of police vehicles determines how quickly escorts can be provided," says Msimanga.

Mabona says Reiger Park is currently considered a high-alert area, not a red zone.

Reiger Park was previously identified as a red zone by Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko in December 2022, one of several high-risk areas that required police escorts.

Reiger Park is currently listed as a "no-go / escort required" area on EMS Red Zones South Africa, an independent, community-driven safety map operated by private ambulance provider Medi Edge EMS. The map also flags an incident report in August as 'police officers fired upon and 2 killed 2026/08/07.'

Reiger Park is one of several areas listed as no-go areas in the province on the EMS Red Zones map - others include Turffontein, Claremont and Westbury due to 'gang members, frequent shooting', Eldorado Park due to 'hijacking/crew robbery' and Vrededorp, listed as a 'gangsterism hotspot.'

Residents turn to volunteer medic

According to the Gauteng Health Department, only 51% of Priority 1 emergency calls in Reiger Park were reached within the department's 30-minute target over the past 12 months. The area is served mainly by the Tambo Memorial and Germiston EMS bases.

Mabona concedes that response times in 'high-alert areas' are affected by the time needed to secure a scene before ambulance crews can enter, but insists that patients are not required to meet ambulances at the local police station.

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Private medics on the ground say it's well-known in the community that ambulances do not respond to emergency calls in Reiger Park without a police escort.

Koopman, who works for a private ambulance service, runs Reiger Park Community Medics after hours, and responds to between 10 and 20 calls monthly.

"When people phone for an ambulance, they are normally told that they need to go to the police station."

"How can you go to the police station when you're sitting with a critical patient at home?"

Koopman questions why ambulance crews sometimes stop at local shops and petrol stations in Reiger Park but will not enter residential streets to respond to emergency calls.

Mabona responded: "Businesses may offer better lighting, security and CCTV, while residential addresses could present greater risks."

The department says information about attacks on ambulance crews in Reiger Park over the past three years was "not readily available".

Mabona points to the August 2026 shooting in which two officers from the police's Anti-Gang Unit, and two women were killed in a shootout in Reiger Park.

"Such incidents create fear among emergency workers."