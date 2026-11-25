Waste management tops the list of environmental issues requiring government attention, according to 41 per cent of respondents in a survey conducted by Transparency International Rwanda (TI-Rwanda) across five districts.

The assessment highlights gaps in waste collection, environmental law enforcement, drainage systems and institutional responsiveness, alongside concerns over deforestation, illegal mining and delayed compensation for properties affected by development projects.

Rainwater harvesting emerged as the second priority, cited by 23 per cent of respondents, followed by climate change-related financial support at 13 per cent and deforestation at 12 per cent.

The findings were presented during a dialogue on environmental justice and inclusive human settlements planning in Kigali on November 24.

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The assessment involved 90 respondents across Nyamagabe, Nyaruguru, Rutsiro, Ngororero and Nyagatare districts, as well as interviews with district officials.

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Gaps in waste management

Illegal waste dumping was identified as a major challenge by 53 per cent of respondents, while 41 per cent cited inadequate waste collection services and 32.22 per cent pointed to a shortage of collection facilities.

In Rutsiro District, the absence of an official disposal site remains a challenge. Waste from markets is reportedly burnt, while some hotels separate waste, use food leftovers as animal feed and transport non-biodegradable waste to Kigali.

In Nyamagabe, irregular payments to waste transportation service providers reportedly contribute to inconsistent collection.

Respondents linked poor waste management to air pollution, diseases, unpleasant smells, water pollution and blocked drainage channels.

Air pollution was cited by 76 per cent of respondents, diseases by 71 per cent, unpleasant smells by 64 per cent and water pollution by 56.67 per cent.

The report recommends establishing designated collection points, improving access to licensed waste collectors, promoting waste segregation, recycling and composting, and providing adequate disposal facilities.

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Deforestation and illegal mining

The assessment also highlights the effects of deforestation, including soil erosion, landslides, reduced water availability, rising temperatures, biodiversity loss and declining agricultural productivity.

Soil erosion was cited by 80 per cent of respondents, followed by landslides at 53 per cent and reduced water availability at 51 per cent.

The report recommends community tree planting, agroforestry, improved cookstoves and affordable clean energy alternatives, alongside terracing, improved drainage and rehabilitation of degraded land.

Respondents also raised concerns over environmental damage associated with illegal mining, including soil erosion, loss of agricultural land and water pollution.

The report calls for regular mining inspections, stronger enforcement of regulations, closure of illegal operations and rehabilitation of abandoned mining pits.

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Delayed compensation and accountability

Complaints recorded by TI-Rwanda's Advocacy and Legal Advice Centre (ALAC) highlighted delayed compensation and damage to farmland, houses and crops resulting from infrastructure and mining activities.

TI-Rwanda Executive Director Apollinaire Mupiganyi said some citizens whose properties were taken for development projects in 2022 had yet to receive compensation.

"There should be fair compensation before people's properties are taken," he said.

He also raised concerns about mining companies excavating underground beyond designated areas, potentially putting neighbouring properties at risk.

"Local government officials know about these cases but do not give them the attention they deserve," Mupiganyi said.

Among the cases presented by ALAC was that of a Rubavu District resident whose farmland was affected by a water pipeline installed in 2022 but who had yet to receive the assessed compensation.

Another resident's crops were reportedly damaged by electricity infrastructure in 2020 without compensation.

Mupiganyi said TI-Rwanda works with relevant institutions to address citizens' concerns and advocate for policy and legal reforms.

"Where we find gaps, we work with the relevant institutions. For example, when there are legal loopholes, we work with Parliament," he said.

Colette Ndabarushimana, TI-Rwanda's Policy and Legal Coordinator and Gender Focal Point, said ALAC helps citizens understand their rights and obligations, receives complaints and refers cases to relevant institutions, but does not investigate or prosecute them.

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The centre has received more than 65,000 complaints since its establishment in 2009, she said.

Strengthening citizen participation

Abbas Mukama, Deputy Ombudsman in charge of preventing and fighting corruption, said environmental justice requires protecting citizens' rights and involving communities in development decisions.

"Communities should not merely be beneficiaries of development initiatives. They must be full participants in decisions that affect their environment, livelihoods, safety and well-being," he said.

He called for stronger complaint-handling mechanisms, better institutional coordination and timely feedback, noting that social audits and community scorecards can promote accountability.

Natalie Cass, Programme Officer for Governance, Human Rights and Reconciliation at the Embassy of Denmark in Rwanda, underscored the importance of citizen engagement in improving governance and accountability, particularly in building climate resilience.

The report further recommends raising environmental awareness through community meetings, Umuganda and school environmental clubs, alongside improved drainage, flood-control measures, early-warning systems and community disaster-response plans.