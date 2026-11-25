Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

ONE of late President Robert Mugabe's troublesome sons, Bellarmine Chatunga, has obnoxiously declared himself and his family above Zimbabwe's judicial processes, hours after a Harare magistrate issued a warrant for his arrest.

Chatunga, as he is popularly known, laughed off the warrant on social media.

He was expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of robbery and malicious damage to property after Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers seized one of his top-of-the-range vehicles on suspicion that it had been smuggled into Zimbabwe from South Africa.

"He we go again," said Chatunga on Instagram (@bellzgaeb), even attaching a laughing emoji to the message.

Moments later, he took to Instagram's story platform to post: "Above the Programme."

The English word Programme is now being colloquially used to refer to events that impact or affect everyone in society; hence, by saying he is above the programme, Chatunga meant he could not be affected by decisions ordinarily expected to affect everyone.

His co-accused Terence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter, Solomon Pamire and Munashe Mubhawo appeared in court and were remanded to December 10, 2026.

Chatunga has had a series of run-ins with the law, and each time he has found a way out; from violent clashes with workers at his late father's numerous properties to attempted murder charges that resulted in his deportation from South Africa earlier this year.

One of his cousins confessed to having been brandishing a firearm, took the fall for the crime, and Chatunga walked.