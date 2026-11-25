ABUJA--THE Senate has begun a repeal and re-enactment of the 2026 budget, with President Bola Tinubu presenting a proposal to reduce government expenditure and realign the appropriation with available resources and existing obligations.

With the Senate fast-tracking the consideration of the President's revised 2026 Appropriation Bill, it then scaled second reading in the Senate which approved an additional N10.79 trillion external borrowing to finance the budget deficit.

The revised appropriation proposal reduces the 2026 budget from the N68.3 trillion originally approved by the National Assembly to N66.1 trillion, while retaining the N31.4 trillion deficit and the N29.2 trillion borrowing plan.

The revised proposal, tagged " Transmission of FGN 2026 Appropriation Repeal and Enactment bill and Revised 2026 Federal Government Fiscal Framework " was presented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

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He said the proposal aligned with the 2026 budget in terms of existing obligations and available resources.

According to Tinubu, under the revised framework, aggregate expenditure is projected at N65.176 trillion, compared with N68.3 trillion in the approved budget.

Other highlights, as stated by the President in the request, include the fact that projected federal government revenue, including revenue from government-owned enterprises, stands at N33.7 trillion, while aggregate capital expenditure is N26.2 trillion.

Tinubu, who noted that the fiscal deficit remained unchanged at N31.4 trillion, equivalent to 5.6 per cent of GDP, said: These adjustments prioritise existing commitments and improve the credibility and execution of the capital budget while maintaining fiscal discipline.

"Planned new borrowing also remains at N29.2 trillion, comprising N18.4 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.7 trillion in foreign borrowing.

"The proposed $7.7 billion in external borrowing, equivalent to approximately N10.3 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,346.5 to one US dollar, is intended to finance existing foreign borrowing provisions and does not increase the borrowing envelope."

He said the adjustments were intended to prioritise existing commitments, strengthen the credibility of the budget and improve capital budget implementation, while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The president's request read: "The proposal aligns the 2026 budget with existing obligations and available resources. It regularises some NNPCL expenditures incurred on behalf of the federation, addresses under-provided debt service obligations, recognises issued capital warrants and supplementation commitments, and provides for reforms to ministries, departments and agencies and social accounts."

To quicken the process, the Upper Chamber temporarily suspended its rules, considered the presidential request and after scaling second reading, it was referred to the Committee on Appropriations, led by Senator Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West.

The Senate subsequently adjourned plenary until December 1 to enable the committee complete its work and present its report.

In his remarks, the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, urged senators, particularly members of the appropriations committee, to suspend their campaign activities and concentrate on the urgent legislative assignment.

The decision was sequel to a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, who sought the cooperation of his colleagues for the accelerated consideration of the presidential request after a closed-door session lasting about 30 minutes.

Bamidele argued that the urgency of the revised budget required expeditious legislative action to enable the federal government address outstanding fiscal obligations and implement the appropriation before the expiration of the 2026 financial year on December 31.

In his lead debate on the revised budget, Bamidele said revision provided an opportunity to strengthen budget credibility by prioritising ongoing projects, setting legitimate outstanding obligations, and avoiding the proliferation of new projects at the expense of existing commitments.

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" I strongly believe that completing existing projects will provide greater economic value than continually commencing new ones without guaranteeing their completion," he said.

Supporting the bill, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola, said the proposed review was an effort to reposition the budget to make it more effective and efficient.

He assured the Senate that his committee would submit its report within one week, prompting Akpabio to consider suspending plenary to enable the 73-member committee concentrate on the assignment.

Senator Garba Maidoki, who supported the review, appealed for adequate funding of constituency projects and ongoing infrastructure interventions in rural communities.

Vanguard News