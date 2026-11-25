Nairobi — Three fishermen have died after their fishing boat collided with a ship travelling from Kisumu to Tanzania at Kibuogi Beach in Suba South Constituency, Homa Bay County.

The accident occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday while the fishermen were out on a fishing expedition.

The deceased have been identified as Erick Ouma, 40, Joseph Ogolla, 38, and Pasaka Kanonge, 42.

Sindo Sub-Location Assistant Chief Caroline Ngere said the ship rammed into the fishermen's boat, leaving three people missing.

One fisherman survived the accident, while a search operation is underway to retrieve the bodies of the deceased.

Ngere appealed to emergency response teams to expedite the search and recovery operation to enable the families to accord the victims a decent burial.

She also urged fishermen operating on Lake Victoria to prioritise their safety by wearing life jackets whenever they venture into the lake.

The administrator noted that the use of the safety equipment could help prevent fatalities in similar accidents.

"Fishermen should make wearing life jackets a routine whenever they go out fishing," Ngere urged.