Antalya, Türkiye — COP31 will be remembered first for what it failed to achieve.

After two weeks of negotiations and what became the longest UN climate conference in history, governments left Antalya without agreement on the proposed Antalya Pact, exposing deep divisions over fossil fuels, climate finance and the future of a just transition.

Yet the breakdown did not tell the whole story. Even as negotiations collapsed, several initiatives on electrification, oceans and mountain resilience gained traction, suggesting that implementation efforts continue to advance beyond the formal negotiating process.

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A Summit Defined by Deadlock

The central failure was unmistakable. Despite mounting scientific warnings that the world is moving beyond the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C temperature goal, negotiators were unable to bridge differences over how quickly countries should move away from fossil fuels. Several governments ultimately rejected the final proposal, arguing that it failed to reflect the urgency of the climate crisis and did not provide a credible pathway for accelerating the transition away from coal, oil and gas.

The draft Antalya Pact reflected these tensions. The text reaffirmed commitment to multilateralism and included language on climate finance, ocean action, gender-responsive climate action and mountain ecosystems. However, it contained no strong new commitments on fossil fuel transition, one of the most contentious and consequential issues in global climate diplomacy today.

Environmental organisations viewed the outcome as a major setback.

An installation at the entrance of the COP31 venue highlights the global warming tipping point. Credit: Stella Paul/IPS

"Parties at COP31 have failed to recommit to a transition away from fossil fuels," said Patricia Zurita of Conservation International. Referring to the absence of any meaningful fossil-fuel language in the draft text, she argued that while a weak agreement would have been worse than no agreement, the world "cannot afford this kind of delay."

Others warned that the failure risks undermining hard-won gains from previous climate summits.

"It took almost 30 years to secure explicit reference to fossil fuels in the finalised COP text. Now COP31 risks eliminating that progress overnight," said John Verdieck of The Nature Conservancy. Yet even within that criticism lay an acknowledgement that momentum is building elsewhere, particularly around forests, nature protection and implementation efforts beyond the formal UN negotiating process.

Finance and Just Transition Stall

The summit also fell short on climate finance, one of the top priorities for developing countries. Governments from vulnerable nations had pushed for greater clarity on how the commitment to triple adaptation finance by 2035 would be delivered. But negotiators failed to agree on a baseline, accountability framework or implementation pathway, leaving unresolved one of the most pressing concerns for countries already facing escalating climate impacts.

Equally disappointing was the lack of progress on the Just Transition Mechanism. Although the mechanism had been agreed at COP30, parties remained divided over its structure, funding arrangements and implementation responsibilities. The issue was deferred to COP32, creating further uncertainty about how workers and communities dependent on fossil-fuel industries will be supported as economies decarbonise.

One modest but notable achievement did emerge from those discussions. Negotiators agreed to extend the Just Transition Work Programme for another three years and committed to making future discussions more practical and inclusive. At a conference marked by deadlock, it was one of the few areas where consensus proved possible.

Electrification Gains Momentum

Illustration showing potential impact of the 35X35 electrification pledge. Credit: International Energy Agency

Perhaps the most significant source of optimism was electrification. Türkiye's flagship "35x35" initiative, which aims to raise electricity's share of global final energy consumption from just over 20 percent today to 35 percent by 2035, attracted support from 75 countries and nearly 100 organisations during the summit. More than 100 governments backed electrification initiatives, around 80 endorsed the Global Electrification Pledge, and at least 15 countries announced new clean energy commitments. The momentum reflects a broader shift in global energy economics, with countries increasingly viewing electrification as both a climate solution and a pathway to energy security and economic growth.

"Whatever the outcome of the negotiations, the data show real progress," said Jan Rosenow of the University of Oxford. "Renewables are expected to overtake coal as the world's largest source of electricity this year."

His assessment captures a growing reality of international climate politics. While negotiated outcomes remain important, market forces, technological innovation and national policies are driving transformations that increasingly operate alongside the UN process rather than waiting for it.

Pacific Island delegates pose for a photo on the final day. While they have criticised the cover text, some have also welcomed the progress on electrification. Credit: Stella Paul/IPS

Oceans and Nature Move Up the Agenda

Another source of optimism was the growing prominence of oceans and nature in climate discussions. Although the Antalya Pact ultimately failed, negotiators made progress on integrating ocean-based climate action into the UN climate framework, with the draft text encouraging stronger consideration of oceans across existing UNFCCC work programmes.

"COP31 marked a step forward for the ocean, with Parties demonstrating growing political convergence on the need to strengthen its place in the global climate response," said Marine Lecerf of the Ocean & Climate Platform. While acknowledging the collapse of the cover decision, she said the progress made during negotiations provides "a strong foundation for the work ahead."³

Lecerf also noted that "Nature is also blue, and COP31 has delivered real progress," pointing out that 95 percent of ocean and island countries now include ocean-related measures in their climate plans.

Nature-based solutions likewise remained high on the agenda. "Protecting ecosystems and moving away from fossil fuels are not alternatives - both are needed simultaneously, rapidly, and at scale," said Bethan Laughlin of ZSL.

The draft pact also included proposals on science-based policymaking, gender-responsive climate action and a new work programme on mountains and climate change, underscoring growing recognition of the links between climate resilience and ecosystem protection.

Verdieck said forests, oceans and agriculture have become mainstream elements of climate planning. "Oceans are included, forests are included, agriculture is included. This isn't something that happened a long time ago. It has become mainstream now, and that's a good thing," he said.

Looking ahead, advocates are also calling for greater support for local communities. Implementation requires "funding for Indigenous Peoples who steward our forests", said Teliska Pesenti of Live & Learn, highlighting the growing role of Indigenous and local communities in climate solutions.

An installation at the entrance of the COP31 venue highlights the global warming tipping point. Credit: Stella Paul/IPS

Mountain Nations Push for Recognition

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Mountain countries secured one of the few concrete additions to the draft Antalya Pact: a proposed two-year Work Programme on Mountains and Climate Change to strengthen adaptation, disaster risk reduction, data collection and early warning systems for mountain regions and glacier-dependent communities. Nepal, Bhutan and Kyrgyzstan were among the countries pushing for stronger recognition of mountain issues in the climate talks.

The proposal also highlighted a debate over how mountains should be addressed within the UN climate process. While existing platforms such as the Nairobi Work Programme provide expertise on adaptation, mountain countries argued that their unique challenges require a dedicated focus.

"Our bottom line is clear: mountains need an independent work programme. The Nairobi Work Programme can be a knowledge partner, but it cannot replace dedicated action on mountains," said Maheshwar Dhakal, head of Nepal's delegation to COP31.

The draft text also called for a series of dialogues on mountains and climate change, reflecting growing concern over the impact of climate change on mountain ecosystems and the communities that depend on them.

Looking Beyond Antalya

Perhaps the most fitting assessment came from Ani Dasgupta of the World Resources Institute, who urged countries to "learn from this setback and recommit to multilateral climate action."

COP31 may not have delivered the political breakthrough many had hoped for, but it demonstrated that the technological, economic and societal drivers of climate action continue to move forward. The challenge now is whether governments can convert that momentum into stronger political agreements when they reconvene in Addis Ababa for COP32.

IPS UN Bureau Report

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