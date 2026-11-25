Rwanda's Minister of Interior Vincent Biruta (third right) joined senior officials from the five EU countries at a press conference announcing the new migration partnership.

analysis

Offshore deportation deals will produce opacity, shield authoritarian governments and drive more political signalling than reduce migration pressures.

On 16 November at the Vienna Migration Conference, five European Union (EU) member states - Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands - announced a plan to set up an offshore 'return hub' in Rwanda for rejected migrants. Ministers would not disclose financial details.

The plan, not yet formalised, would see 100 people sent to Rwanda from 2027. They would stay in a 'reception centre' before deciding whether to remain, move on or return to their home countries.

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It would be the first scheme to apply the EU Return Regulation, adopted by the European Parliament in June and the Council of the EU in October. The regulation expands the definition of where a person can be 'returned' to include third countries with which they have no connection and to which they have not agreed to go, provided that country consents.

This allows deportation centres to be set up outside the EU for people with no legal right to remain, including families with children.

Critics such as Amnesty International compare it to the discarded 2022 United Kingdom (UK)-Rwanda deal, although the hubs are intended for those whose applications to remain in the EU have been rejected - not for people who intend to claim asylum. Rwanda sued the UK for over £100 million in unpaid funds from the deal, but lost. The UK had already paid about £290 million, yet only four people were transferred.

The five EU countries say the hubs will deter irregular migration and dismantle smuggling networks. 'We will break down the business model of human smugglers. We will take back control of our borders,' said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

They insist that return partnerships will be mutually beneficial, fully comply with international law and involve only countries that uphold 'Europe's shared values and human rights.' However, the regulation does not provide for comprehensive human rights monitoring.

In October 2025, the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights issued a resolution criticising migration externalisation and extra-regional migrant transfers to Africa. It called for transparency and urged states to avoid policies that turn Africa into a 'drop-off zone' and degrade international law.

Forty-seven civil society and trade union groups signed a statement decrying the plan, saying it did not adequately safeguard human rights, and citing Rwanda's record, including the 2023 UK Supreme Court finding that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda was unsafe. For its part, Rwanda presents itself as a humanitarian actor offering second chances to migrants with no other options.

Rwanda's Interior Minister Vincent Biruta told the Vienna conference that the decision aligned with Rwanda's own history 'that made many of refugees' and its commitment to free movement. He cited the Africa Visa Openness Index, which rates Rwanda as the most open country, and the Emergency Transit Mechanism, through which Rwanda has received 3 097 migrants stranded in Libya since 2019. Over 2 600 of them have since been relocated, including to Europe and North America. He said Rwanda worked closely with the UN Refugee Agency, the African Union (AU) and other international partners.

Asked about concerns raised by non-governmental organisations, he said: 'We were not surprised by these comments by some ... who want to say that in Rwanda nothing is working and everything is bad. We are here to contribute to global solutions.'

Rwandan journalist Samuel Baker Byansi, in exile after receiving death threats for investigating Rwanda's military actions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, told Al Jazeera: 'This partnership buys their silence.'

Since the 2015 migration 'crisis', migration has become deeply politicised in the EU. Where member states have failed to agree on internal solutions, the EU has focused on externalisation - extraterritorial measures to stem arrivals to its external borders.

The Rwanda plan continues a long-standing trend of disproportionately targeting Africa, even though between 2014 and 2024, Africans accounted for only a quarter (one million of about four million) of irregular migrants.

There is ample evidence that externalisation has undermined democracy and the rule of law and led to serious human rights violations in Africa. In Libya, for example, the EU-funded Libyan Coast Guard has been reported to ignore distress calls and run extortion schemes.

The EU and its member states have strengthened authoritarian governments through ad hoc, often secretive bilateral deals with repressive leaders, giving them tacit political and financial support irrespective of their records.

The 2023 EU-Tunisia Memorandum of Understanding committed €700 million in funding despite credible evidence that President Kaïs Saïed was threatening democracy and orchestrating expulsion campaigns against sub-Saharan African migrants.

Informal arrangements intentionally bypass EU accountability mechanisms required by formal agreements, compromising European oversight and the ability of African voters, taxpayers and institutions to hold their governments accountable.

Such deals are driven more by political signalling than by workable migration solutions. To date, there is no evidence that enforcing return orders to third countries or building return centres has deterred migration.

Between March 2025 and August 2026, Italy's government transferred only 'hundreds' of men with expulsion orders to Albania. With only 100 people initially earmarked for Rwanda, the plan is unlikely to be much of a deterrent.

While some restrictive measures have slowed irregular migration along specific routes in the short term, they often worsen long-term drivers. Demand for migration does not diminish, and smugglers quickly adapt, opening more dangerous and expensive routes.

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The EU is under political pressure to manage migration and demonstrate that it can maintain border integrity and enforce its immigration laws, for both legitimate and politicised reasons. But member states must resist the instinct to offload internal political pressure onto Africa.

At a minimum, the EU should insist that any such deals are formal agreements, publicly available to its citizens, with independent monitoring and a review clause. The AU and member states should develop a common position on deportations that sets minimum negotiating terms, requires full transparency and ensures the terms and conditions that agreements serve African interests.

It is not in Africa's interest to become an arena for other countries and continents to externalise solutions to their internal problems. These arrangements strip African agency, put true equal partnerships at risk and have lasting negative effects on Africa and Africans.

Read the full ISS Policy Brief 'EU Return Regulation outsources migration problems to Africa' by Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo here.For permission to re-publish ISS Today articles, please email us. In South Africa, News24 has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles. In Nigeria, Premium Times has exclusive rights to republish ISS Today articles.

Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo, Senior Research Consultant, Migration, ISS