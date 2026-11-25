Addis Abeba — Somalia's parliamentary speaker Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, also known as Jaamac, has accused Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda of colluding with Al-Shabaab, alleging that Israel had brought together the three countries, the militant group and forces loyal to former South West State leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen in a coordinated front against the federal government.

Nur made the accusations on 24 November while closing a conference on Somalia's productive resources organized by Magan Forum in Mogadishu. He warned that unnamed foreign powers were seeking to recolonize Somalia and urged Somalis to defend the country's sovereignty. The allegations, which remain unsubstantiated but were reported widely by Somali local media, risk further straining relations with regional partners involved in Somalia's security efforts.

The remarks build on Nur's earlier accusations against neighboring countries and the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). In October, amid escalating fighting in South West State, he questioned why Al-Shabaab continued operating in areas where Ethiopian troops serving under the AU mission were deployed. He also accused Kenya of harboring individuals whom Mogadishu associates with militant activity, specifically referring to Laftagareen, who has been based in Nairobi since federal forces ousted him from Baidoa earlier this year.

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Nur urged the federal government to demand explanations from Nairobi and hold Ethiopian forces accountable for the security situation in South West State. Kenyan officials said at the time they had received no formal diplomatic complaint from Mogadishu.

The accusations come amid an escalating political and security crisis in South West State. Federal forces seized Baidoa in March, ousted Laftagareen and installed Aden Mohamed Nur "Madobe." However, Laftagareen-aligned forces retained an armed presence and launched attacks, later capturing several towns in the Bay region, including Buurhakaba, Qansahdhere and Berdaale, in October. The fighting has complicated federal efforts against Al-Shabaab and contributed to displacement.

In October, Somalia's federal government imposed financial sanctions on Laftagareen and nine others over alleged links to Al-Shabaab financing. The committee responsible said the decision was based on information and evidence it had assessed, but did not publicly detail the evidence against each individual.

Nur's accusations also come as Mogadishu's relations with the United Arab Emirates deteriorate. Somalia annulled its agreements with the UAE in January, citing sovereignty concerns, and tensions escalated in November after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused Abu Dhabi of interfering in Somalia's internal affairs, supporting political divisions and armed groups outside federal control, and pursuing unauthorized port arrangements. On 19 November, the Council of Ministers ordered the UAE ambassador to leave within 72 hours and recalled Somalia's envoy from Abu Dhabi. The UAE denounced the decision as escalatory and hostile.

Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda have all contributed troops to AUSSOM, which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in January 2025 to support Somali forces in combating Al-Shabaab, secure key areas and facilitate the gradual transfer of security responsibilities to Somali forces. The mission's mandate has been extended through 31 December 2026, amid persistent funding shortfalls and shifting troop deployments. Uganda, AUSSOM's largest troop contributor, began withdrawing its bilateral contingent in late October, while the mission assumed responsibility for several bases in Lower Shabelle in November to prevent security gaps that could be exploited by Al-Shabaab.

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At the conference, Nur also accused Al-Shabaab, Israel and the UAE of activities threatening Somalia's sovereignty. He called for greater economic self-reliance, urging the country to strengthen domestic production across agriculture, livestock, fisheries, manufacturing and mineral resources, and reduce dependence on imports. He argued that improved security and the elimination of Al-Shabaab were essential to attracting investment and advancing economic development.

Nur, a former defense minister, signed Somalia's 2024 Defense and Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Türkiye, which provides for Turkish support in developing Somalia's navy and protecting its maritime territory. He subsequently served as minister of ports and maritime transport. His close ties with Ankara have drawn criticism from some observers, while supporters portray the partnership as strengthening Somalia's sovereignty.