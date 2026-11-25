Full service on Chatsworth line between Merebank and Crossmoor and the Old Main line between Rossburgh and Pinetown pushed out to January and February 2027

Two Durban Metrorail corridors are still operating on a single track: the Chatsworth line between Merebank and Crossmoor, and the Old Main line between Rossburgh and Pinetown.

Repairs have been delayed beyond PRASA's previous September and November deadlines.

PRASA says testing on the Chatsworth line should begin in early December, with full passenger services expected in January 2027. Repairs to the Old Main line have also been pushed out to February.

Meanwhile, the Northern Coast and KwaMashu lines remain only partly operational.

Two corridors on the Durban Metrorail service are still operating with only one track after repairs meant to be finished in September and November were delayed.

Affected lines include the Chatsworth line between Merebank and Crossmoor, and the Old Main line between Rossburgh and Pinetown. Between these stations, trains can only travel in one direction at any time.

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In July, the previous spokesperson for the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), Andiswa Makanda, told GroundUp that the Chatsworth line would be fixed in September and the Old Main line by November.

But testing of dual track operation between Merebank and Crossmoor is now only set to start in early December. The aim is to have full passenger services in January 2027, said Lwaphesheya Shozi, acting spokesperson for PRASA.

The dual track service between Rossburgh and Pinetown should be done by the end of February 2027, according to Shozi.

Rehabilitation of other lines on the Durban Metrorail continues at a slow pace.

For at least two years, PRASA has been trying to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Transnet, which owns the Northern Coast and the KwaMashu lines. Only sections of these lines are operating because overhead lines and signalling equipment have been stolen or vandalised.

In September 2024, PRASA told GroundUp that talks with Transnet were "at an advanced stage".

Thami Sithole, regional manager for PRASA in KwaZulu-Natal, told GroundUp this week that the MOU is about to be adopted, and PRASA hopes to run a test train in the next financial year.

Shozi added: "The full adoption of the MOU will allow for us to commence with electrification of the line so that we're able to bring Isitimela Sabantu [The People's Train] to service our Northern Coast line."

She said that to allow for the service to come back whilst track electrification and repairs are underway, older yellow and grey trains pulled by a diesel locomotive will be used, not the new blue electric units currently in service.

"The upgrades and repairs to the Chatsworth and Old Main line make up phase one and two of a seven-phase project to repair and modernise all of the Durban Metrorail corridors," said Shozi. "So far, between R500 and R600-million has been spent on the first two phases."

Sithole said the aim is for the MOU with Transnet to be done by the end of March 2027 so that work can begin in the new financial year. The cost of fixing the Northern Coast Line is estimated to be around R1-billion.

Sam Ntombela, KZN public relations officer for the United Commuters Voice (UCV), said PRASA should consult commuters and organisations about its plans to restore all its passenger services.

Earlier this year, UCV objected to fare increases proposed by PRASA.

Services need to improve and meet the needs of passengers before they should be expected to pay more, said Ntombela.

PRASA has since said it will phase in fare increases.

Commuters are losing faith in the service's reliability due to delays and late cancellations, said Ntombela.

According to Shozi, delays are caused by train speeds being reduced because of informal settlements encroaching on the lines and people walking on the tracks.

"We have constantly engaged in educational campaigns which are trying to deter various communities from the railway tracks so that the railway safety regulator is able to increase our speed," said Shozi.

In September, GroundUp reported that ridership on Durban's Metrorail dropped 41% between the 2025 and 2026 financial years.

Riding the Pinetown line

Last week, GroundUp took the train from Durban to Malvern on the Old Main line. The train left on time at 12:15pm and took 30 minutes to reach Rossburgh station, where it becomes a single-track service. Passengers moved to a different train scheduled to leave at 1:03pm.

On the way to Malvern, we saw grass growing over parts of the parallel track. Nearing the station, we saw workers in PRASA-branded workwear assessing the tracks and overhead lines.

Along the route, large mounds of rubbish are piled up next to the tracks, some piles as high as the bridges over the tracks. It is especially noticeable outside Durban station, which we reported on in September.

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According to Sithole, waste management is the responsibility of the City of eThekwini until the waste lands on areas owned by PRASA. Due to a lack of City by-law enforcement, PRASA is constantly having to clear the tracks.

PRASA has hosted clean-up campaigns and engaged with the municipality to try and put in measures to prevent the rails from being used as dumping sites.

When PRASA cleans the tracks, surrounding shop owners, manufacturers and pedestrians immediately start using them as a dumping ground again, said Sithole. The plan is to contract a company to clean the tracks and then use another contracted company to immediately start fencing the area off, he said.

Both of these contracts have been advertised and are in the advanced stage of procurement.

Sithole has also proposed that the municipality cover the area above the tracks between Durban and Berea Road stations to convert it into a taxi rank.