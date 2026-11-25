Firebrand activist Sylvester Namiwa will have to wait until January 2027 for the next chapter in his treason case after a High Court judge adjourned proceedings following testimony from a senior police investigator.

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) boss is facing treason charges linked to controversial remarks he made during a television interview, including a prediction that Dr Jane Ansah would become President within two months.

On Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Gerald Chiwanda, head of Criminal Investigations, told the court that Namiwa was summoned for questioning over that statement and separate allegations that five Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ministers were using people from Dzaleka Refugee Camp to carry out killings.

But when investigators sought answers, Chiwanda said, Namiwa refused to engage.

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His response, the court heard, was simple: "I will remain silent."

The case has become one of Malawi's most closely watched political prosecutions, with supporters arguing that the prolonged legal battle has effectively muzzled one of the country's most outspoken activists.

Namiwa, once a constant presence in public debates and demonstrations, has largely avoided commenting on matters of national importance while the case remains before the courts, amid concerns that any public remarks could affect the ongoing proceedings.

Judge Mzonde Mvula adjourned the matter to 12 January 2027, when prosecutors are expected to call their final two witnesses.

For now, the activist remains caught in legal limbo, with a treason trial hanging over his head and his public voice largely absent from the national conversation.