Trade Minister Parks Tau says South Africa will not give in to pressure from the United States to abandon its economic empowerment policies.

The government wants its empowerment policies to help more black business owners manufacture products, supply goods and sell them to other countries.

South Africa will not give up its black economic empowerment policies to secure lower tariffs from the United States.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau made this clear during the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Practice and Policy Conference in Johannesburg on Monday.

Relations between South Africa and the US remain strained, with Washington raising concerns about the country's economic empowerment policies.

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Tau said the government was reviewing its empowerment policy to make it stronger, not to please its critics.

"We will not trade transformation for tariff relief. We believe that this policy is rooted in our Constitution and our Human Rights policies as a country," he said.

Tau said President Cyril Ramaphosa had committed the government to reviewing the empowerment policy.

He insisted that the review was not a sign that South Africa was giving in to pressure from Washington.

In February 2025, the US issued an executive order against South Africa, which listed the country's empowerment requirements among its concerns.

Tau said Washington followed this up with a list of demands in March this year.

Among these was a demand for South Africa to end what Washington described as compulsory surrender of business ownership or control as a condition of doing business.

Tau said the next phase of black economic empowerment must focus on creating successful black-owned businesses rather than simply handing out compliance certificates.

The government wants to see more black business owners running factories, supplying goods and selling their products overseas.

"Our direction is clear. We are moving from compliance to outcomes. From transactions to industrialisation," Tau said.

He said the policy review was aimed at creating meaningful economic opportunities and ensuring that black business owners owned assets that could produce goods and generate income.