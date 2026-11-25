Ms Ikpeazu noted that Nigeria had committed to reducing new HIV infections by about 90 per cent by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that Nigeria recorded approximately 64,000 new HIV infections in 2025, despite a 52 per cent decline in new infections between 2010 and 2025.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa's Team Lead for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Akudo Ikpeazu, disclosed this on Tuesday while virtually delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference.

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The three-day conference, themed "Building to Last: Re-imagining HIV Prevention Strategies in Nigeria," was convened by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

"In Nigeria, new HIV infections declined by 52 per cent between 2010 and 2025. Yet, about 64,000 people were newly infected in 2025," she said.

"Nigeria must now accelerate prevention while changing the financial and institutional bases upon which the response rests."

Ms Ikpeazu noted that Nigeria had committed to reducing new HIV infections by about 90 per cent by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.

She said achieving the target would require wider coverage of prevention services, faster results and reduced dependence on external funding.

Expanding prevention beyond key populations

Ms Ikpeazu disclosed that Nigeria's incidence pattern analysis showed that 89 per cent of new adult HIV infections occur among the general population, compared with about 11 per cent among key populations.

"Prevention must therefore reach far beyond the groups covered by many existing targeted programmes. This finding demands balanced access," she said.

She stressed that key populations continue to bear a disproportionate burden of HIV and that prevention services for these groups must be protected and expanded.

She, however, said the large prevention gap in the general population requires urgent attention.

The WHO official also advocated stronger interventions targeting adolescents and young people, noting that those facing little risk of infection today could become exposed as they grow older.

She called for the integration of HIV prevention into schools, primary healthcare facilities and reproductive and maternal health services.

She also recommended expanding access to condoms, lubricants, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), HIV self-testing and other prevention services.

Nigeria's path to epidemic control

Speaking at the conference, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Country Director in Nigeria, Krittayawan Boonto, said despite the progress recorded since 2010, the country continues to record between 60,000 and 65,000 new HIV infections annually.

Ms Boonto said, in order to reach epidemic control, the country needs to get below 5,000 infections a year.

"So we still have a long way to go," she said.

Ms Boonto commended Nigeria's new national HIV prevention plan, particularly its adoption of a whole-of-society approach that extends prevention beyond conventional healthcare settings.

She described the strategy as innovative, noting that she had not encountered a similar approach in other countries.

"It is something that I am seeing for the first time in Nigeria and not in any other country. So I would like to congratulate you for this foresight," she said.

Ms Boonto explained that the approach would involve schools, marketplaces, places of worship, sporting facilities and digital platforms in equipping people, particularly young people, with the knowledge and resources to protect themselves against HIV.

HIV infections among children

Ms Ikpeazu also expressed concern over the continued transmission of HIV among children, noting that approximately 10,000 new infections are recorded among children annually in Nigeria.

"Children must remain visible as well. New infections among children have held at about 10,000 a year, demanding stronger action against vertical transmission during pregnancy, childbirth, and through the breastfeeding period," she said.

The WHO official disclosed that about 26 per cent of pregnant women in Nigeria do not access antenatal care, limiting their access to essential services, including HIV testing, treatment and follow-up.

"But every door a pregnant woman walks through must be a door to prevention," she said.

Ms Ikpeazu explained that WHO validation of the elimination of mother-to-child transmission in breastfeeding populations requires a transmission rate below five per cent and no more than 50 new paediatric HIV infections per 100,000 live births.

It also requires 95 per cent antenatal care coverage, 95 per cent HIV testing coverage among pregnant women and 95 per cent treatment coverage among pregnant women living with HIV.

She encouraged states with high antenatal care coverage to strengthen their prevention services and seek recognition through established WHO regional mechanisms.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Esther Hindi, called for accelerated efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Mrs Hindi said no child should be born with HIV when the knowledge, tools, and interventions to prevent it are within our reach.

"Every pregnant woman deserves access to quality, respectful, timely, and uninterrupted services, regardless of her circumstances," she said.

She also called for expanded access to HIV testing, PrEP, condoms, treatment and sexual and reproductive health services.

She said stigma and discrimination continue to discourage people from accessing essential services, while urging stakeholders to involve women living with HIV in developing prevention policies and programmes.

Strengthening HIV prevention

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In her welcome address, the Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, said although Nigeria had made progress in expanding access to HIV testing and treatment, greater attention must be paid to preventing new infections.

"We cannot treat our way out of the HIV epidemic; prevention must remain at the heart of our national response," she said.

Ms Ilori called for stronger community engagement, expanded prevention choices and the adoption of emerging biomedical technologies and digital solutions.

She noted that HIV prevention cannot be the responsibility of the health sector alone, calling for greater involvement of educational institutions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, the private sector and communities.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of Nigeria's AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Adebobola Bashorun, called for the expansion of HIV self-testing and PrEP services.

Mr Bashorun, represented by Omolara Emmanuel, also advocated the triple elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis, as well as the involvement of young people in designing prevention interventions.

"Reimagining HIV prevention means moving beyond traditional approaches and embracing smarter, more people-centred strategies," he said.

The conference will feature 19 sessions focusing on prevention strategies, service innovation, sustainable and nationally owned prevention systems, community leadership, human rights, and the use of research and data to improve prevention outcomes.