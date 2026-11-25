The former president has challenged policymakers, business leaders, multilateral institutions, researchers, civil society and other stakeholders to turn its debates on geopolitics, development finance and technology into measurable action for the Global South.

Reflecting on discussions about African infrastructure, development partnerships, Africa-India relations, BRICS, global transformation, maritime gateways and artificial intelligence, Thabo Mbeki asked: "Having discussed those things, what then do we do?"

In his valedictory address at the Cape Town Conversation in Cape Town on Tuesday, 24 November, the former president and patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation challenged delegates to turn debate into action.

Mbeki urged organisers to set aside 45 minutes at next year's Conversation to review the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and report on progress. By linking the goals to poverty, hunger, inequality and access to energy, he made follow-through a measure of the gathering's value. He also called for resolutions to be presented to multilateral institutions, including the African Union and the United Nations. Those resolutions, he said, should draw on the "collective brain power" assembled in Cape Town.

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The fourth Cape Town Conversation, co-hosted by the foundation and India's Observer Research Foundation, covered geopolitics, BRICS, artificial intelligence, development finance, connectivity and energy. The test is: can the Global South turn strategic importance into power to shape its economic future?

Africa is on the map for minerals, shipping routes, its young population, markets and votes...