The chief executive of Malawi's Construction Industry Regulatory Authority (Cira) has been seconded to teach at a public university, the latest in a series of senior officials moved into academia since the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came to power after the September 16, 2025 general election.

Engineer Gerald Khonje is heading to the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas).

In a letter to staff dated November 23, 2026, Cira board chairperson Engineer Peter Matipwiri said the secondment took effect immediately.

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He wished Khonje "every success and fulfilment in this new assignment", adding that he would continue contributing to knowledge, skills and the construction industry through academia.

Khonje is not alone. Chief executives from the Central Region Water Board, Blantyre Water Board, Southern Region Water Board and the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) have also been deployed to Mubas.

Other senior figures have been sent to Mzuzu University and the University of Malawi, and to public colleges including Malawi College of Accountancy and Domasi College of Education.

Cira has appointed Architect Dorothy Nyong'a, its director of regulatory and compliance services, as acting chief executive "with immediate effect and until further notice".

The moves have drawn criticism.

Benedicto Kondowe of the Civil Society Education Coalition said putting chief executives with no academic background into universities "undermines standards and distorts human-resource planning".

Mzuni economics lecturer Christopher Mbukwa and accountability expert Willy Kambwandira agreed, saying a lecturer must meet academic qualifications, and not every chief executive can meet them.