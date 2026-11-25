THE newly established Economic Development and Investment Promotion Ministry, headed by Kudakwashe Tagwirei, has requested an additional ZiG400 million on top of its ZiG2.175 billion allocation in the 2027 National Budget.

Economic Development Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa told the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion on Monday that while the proposed allocation would keep the ministry operational, it would not be sufficient to deliver the structural transformation expected of it.

The ministry was allocated ZiG2.175 billion for 2027, representing approximately 0.61% of the ZiG358.3 billion national expenditure ceiling.

However, ZiG1.1 billion of the allocation is earmarked for the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), leaving just ZiG1.075 billion for the ministry's core operations.

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In his submission, Chiduwa said the ministry was central to the country's transition from economic stabilisation to structural transformation, arguing that inadequate funding would undermine its ability to deliver on that mandate.

"The ministry is at the centre of the shift from stabilisation to structural transformation and without adequate funding, it cannot drive investor aftercare, pipeline development, coordination, and monitoring of reforms," he said.

"The ministry is therefore asking Parliament for an additional ZiG400 million for operations and investment promotion."

Chiduwa argued that the ministry's relatively small share of the national budget was disproportionate to its responsibilities, which include attracting investment, unblocking projects and ensuring government policies translate into jobs and economic growth.

He warned that underfunding these functions would have wider implications for the economy.

"If that function is underfunded, the cost is slower investment, weaker delivery across government, and a 2027 Budget that stabilises but does not transform," he said.

Parliament must now decide whether to approve the additional ZiG400 million request and whether to link the funding to the quarterly reporting framework proposed by the ministry.