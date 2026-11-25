Maputo — Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, refutes that the controversial state-owned company Revimo (Mozambique Road Network) recorded losses valued at over 190 million meticais (2.9 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) during the protests he called.

Before the court, the defendant challenged the figures presented by Revimo regarding losses resulting from the protests, arguing that these amounts do not reflect the actual material damage incurred and questioning the veracity of the information submitted to the court.

In response to a question from the lawyer Rodrigo Rocha, who acts as an assistant to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) concerning his potential liability for damage caused to the concessionaire's infrastructure, Mondlane presented an analysis of the company's financial reports for the last two fiscal years, maintaining that the documents show no evidence of losses in the magnitude of 190 million meticais.

According to the defendant, the financial reports show positive results, including the distribution of approximately 63 million meticais in dividends to shareholders, a situation which, in his view, contradicts the losses claimed by the company in the proceedings.

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Based on this analysis, Mondlane asserted that the damages he considers to be genuinely substantiated amount to only 18 million meticais, thereby disputing the figure of over 190 million meticais presented by Revimo.

The defendant also questioned the actions of the concessionaire, alleging that it invoked a "force majeure" clause citing the protests in order to secure exemptions and cease payment of concession fees.

In light of these allegations, Mondlane requested that the Attorney General's Office (PGR) investigate the matters he raised and potentially initiate proceedings against the company, which he accuses of seeking compensation that is disproportionate to the actual damages incurred.

However, responding to the defendant's statements, the legal representative for Rodrigo Rocha as Revimo legal representative reiterate that the losses, exceeding 190 million meticais, are duly documented in the company's consolidated financial statements.

Following the challenge raised by the defense, Rocha announced that he would submit copies of the financial reports detailing the damages claimed by the concessionaire during Wednesday's session.