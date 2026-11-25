ZIMBABWE women's head coach Mark Coles has been fined 65% of his match fees and handed three demerit points after admitting to two breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct.

The sanctions follow an incident during Zimbabwe's three-wicket defeat to Ireland in the Super Six stage of the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy in Ajman on November 22, 2026.

According to the ICC, Coles directed aggressive and abusive language at Ireland captain Gaby Lewis as she celebrated her team's victory.

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He also aggressively confronted Ireland head coach Lloyd Tennant after the latter attempted to intervene.

Match referee GS Lakshmi found Coles guilty of two Level 1 offences under the ICC Code of Conduct.

The first, under Article 2.3, relates to the use of audible obscenity during an international match, while the second, under Article 2.20, concerns conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

Coles admitted both charges and accepted the sanctions, avoiding the need for a formal disciplinary hearing.

The three demerit points have been added to his disciplinary record.

Although Coles had no previous offences in the preceding 24 months, the latest punishment leaves him with little room for further misconduct.

Any additional demerit point within the relevant period would trigger its conversion into two suspension points, potentially resulting in a ban of one Test match, two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) or two T20 Internationals.

The disciplinary setback comes after a disappointing campaign for Zimbabwe Women, who finished bottom of the Super Six standings with just one victory from five matches.

Ireland, meanwhile, completed their Super Six campaign unbeaten and secured a place in the final against Sri Lanka, scheduled for November 25.

Coles' punishment adds to Zimbabwe Women's disappointing tournament campaign, with the coach now facing scrutiny over his conduct