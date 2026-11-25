...As GSK-supported Save The Children BOOST project approaches 2027 close-out

Lagos and Kano States have been urged to take full ownership of the Better Opportunities for Optimal Services and Targeted Immunisation for Zero-Dose and Under-Immunised Children (BOOST) programme towards making adequate budgetary provisions to sustain its gains ahead of the project's expected close-out in 2027.

The call came amid continuing efforts to bridge Nigeria's zero-dose and under-immunisation gaps, with stakeholders warning that local ownership, sustainable financing and stronger primary healthcare delivery will be critical to ensuring that children are not left unprotected when donor-supported interventions end.

BOOST is a four-year initiative funded by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and implemented by Save the Children International (SCI) in Lagos and Kano States. It seeks to reduce the number of children who have never received routine vaccines or have missed important doses in their immunisation schedules.

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The programme is built around the principle that no child should be left unprotected against vaccine-preventable diseases because of where they live, their family's economic circumstances or weaknesses in the healthcare system.

Stakeholders who made the call in Abuja during the Lessons Learning and Transition Planning Workshop organised by SCI with support from GSK, urged government officials and civil society organisations from both states to review the project's sustainability prospects, share best practices and develop strategies for transferring successful interventions to government-led interventions.

Participants said sustaining improvements in immunisation coverage and reducing the number of zero-dose and under-immunised children would depend on state governments adopting successful project innovations, strengthening partnerships with civil society organisations and maintaining community engagement beyond the programme's lifespan.

The Policy and Advocacy Coordinator of the GSK-supported BOOST Project in Lagos State, Dr Itunu Dave-Agboola, said the programme had recorded significant improvements in immunisation coverage and acceptance across its intervention local government areas.

"I would say the project has been successful because, looking at data coming in from the intervention LGAs, there's a significant improvement in immunisation coverage and acceptance. We have enjoyed effective collaboration from the governments of both states, both at the level of the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Board. They have been very supportive and collaborative. We supported them to implement a lot of their activities.

"The collaboration is a strong one such that we see sustainability even beyond the life of the BOOST project, because that is the most important thing, sustainability, so that the gains of this project will not be lost in transit," she said.

She explained that the four-year intervention focused on three thematic areas: service delivery, social and behaviour change communication, and advocacy.

According to her, participants examined interventions under the three areas and identified approaches that could be replicated, adapted or sustained after the programme ends.

She added that for civil society organisations, sustaining the gains would require more than continued advocacy, stressing the need to build independent institutional structures and mobilise resources.

The Secretary of the Advocacy Subcommittee of LASAM, Revd Bola Nuga, said the workshop provided an opportunity to learn from Kano's experiences and identify successful approaches that could be adapted to strengthen advocacy in Lagos.

He described the engagement as an eye-opener, particularly in understanding how the two states had implemented BOOST interventions and how their experiences could inform future advocacy strategies.

Nuga disclosed that Save the Children was considering further support for the advocacy subcommittees in Lagos and the Kano Community of Practice to enable them to become formally registered and institutionalised.

"Formal registration would strengthen capacity to access funding from local and international sources and sustain their activities beyond direct support from Save the Children. They plan to provide more support to the subcommittees of LASAM and the Kano Community of Practice to see how they can be institutionalised in terms of registration so that they can access funds, which is key," he said.

He said the proposed institutionalisation was particularly important as the project approaches its conclusion, noting that civil society organisations would need the capacity to continue engaging governments and advocating policies and interventions that protect children still unreached by routine immunisation.

Also speaking, the Project Manager of the Community of Practice (CoP), Save the Children, Kano, Ablai Magama, said the workshop enabled stakeholders to conduct a comprehensive review of the programme, noting that senior government officials and other participants actively contributed to identifying challenges and proposing solutions.

He said eliminating zero-dose and under-immunisation would require collective responsibility involving government, traditional and religious institutions, caregivers, communities, the media and relevant ministries and agencies.

"The governments must ensure consistent vaccine availability while working with traditional and religious leaders to address myths and misconceptions that contribute to vaccine hesitancy. The experiences shared by Lagos and Kano demonstrated that sustained collaboration between government and civil society organisations could help reduce the number of children missing essential vaccines," he said.

Magama said ministries responsible for economic planning and budgeting, youth and social development, women's affairs and poverty alleviation also had important roles to play in sustaining immunisation efforts and closing existing gaps.

"A major gap in vaccine acceptance has to do with the caregivers, and we need to identify the issues that promote hesitancy. Once we can identify those barriers and overcome them, there will be greater acceptance. So we move closer to the eradication of zero-dose and under-immunisation," he stated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Evidence Subcommittee of LASAM, Mr Basit Baruwa, said the partnership had helped Lagos identify and reach zero-dose children in underserved communities, particularly in local government areas where access to routine immunisation services had remained difficult.

He said the programme's technical and financial support had been significant, contributing to improvements in maternal and child health outcomes, particularly immunisation coverage in areas such as Ikorodu and Alimosho.

"The BOOST programme in Lagos State has been a successful partnership. Through it, we have been able to identify and reach many zero-dose children in some of our local government areas and communities where reaching them would otherwise have been difficult.

"The improvements recorded over the past two to three years underscore the value of sustained collaboration between government and development partners, but the gains could be undermined if the state fails to establish a clear sustainability plan before the project winds down.

"Since the BOOST project is expected to end next year, we feel that the state government should take full ownership by ensuring that all the interventions and resources currently available through the project are sustained and captured in the state's budget for 2027," he said.

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Beyond government funding, Baruwa called for broader local resource mobilisation, urging the state to engage more organisations and private-sector partners to support immunisation and other primary healthcare interventions.

He said expanding the pool of local partners would help reduce dependence on external funding and ensure continuity of services in communities currently benefiting from the programme.

Baruwa also described the peer-learning workshop as an opportunity for both states to exchange practical experiences and learn from each other's approaches to reaching underserved populations.

He noted that despite their geographical differences, Lagos and Kano shared similarities in population dynamics and commercial activities, making the exchange particularly useful.

"There were several things we in Lagos had done that our colleagues could learn from, and we also gained valuable lessons from Kano. It was a mutually beneficial experience," he said.

He advocated expanding the programme's reach to more local government areas, stressing that government and development partners must work together to extend immunisation services beyond the communities currently covered.

The workshop recommended that state governments take full ownership of the programme's interventions by ensuring that activities and resources currently supported by BOOST were sustained and reflected in their respective budgets.

Participants also called for expanded resource mobilisation to attract local organisations and private-sector partners, stressing that their involvement would be essential to sustaining immunisation services and protecting the gains recorded under the programme.