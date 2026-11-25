Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Council of Ministers has approved amendments to the country's National Elections Law and the Law on Political Associations and Parties during an extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday night.

The amendments cover 23 articles of the National Elections Law and eight articles of the legislation governing political associations and parties, with the government saying they are in line with the country's Constitution.

Under the approved changes, citizens would directly elect local councils, representatives of federal member states and members of both houses of the Federal Parliament.

The elected councils and legislative bodies would then be responsible for selecting other senior officials, including the president of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

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The amendments also stipulate that a political association securing at least 10 percent of the votes in federal elections would qualify as a national political party.

In addition, candidates for parliamentary seats would be nominated through a closed-list electoral system, under which voters cast ballots for party lists rather than selecting individual candidates.

The Cabinet also approved an agreement between the Federal Government of Somalia and the United Nations to establish an office of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Somalia.

The agreement, presented by the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development, is intended to provide diplomatic privileges and immunities to OHCHR personnel working in the country. The office will support and cooperate with various Somali government institutions on human rights issues.

The proposed electoral amendments will require further legislative approval before they can become law.