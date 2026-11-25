Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has praised the strong partnership between Somalia and the United Kingdom, highlighting cooperation in education, healthcare, security and economic development.

Barre made the remarks on Tuesday while attending a celebration hosted by the British Embassy in Mogadishu to mark the birthday of King Charles III.

The prime minister congratulated the British monarch and said the two countries enjoyed strong bilateral relations built on cooperation and shared interests.

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He stressed the importance of further strengthening ties between the two nations, particularly by promoting greater interaction between their communities.

Barre also commended the UK for its continued support for the Somali government and people, praising Britain's contribution to efforts aimed at advancing Somalia's development.

He said the partnership was based on mutual trust, respect and shared aspirations, adding that continued cooperation was important to the interests of both countries.

British Ambassador to Somalia Charles Nicholas King thanked the prime minister for attending the event and reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Somalia and its people.

King described relations between the two countries as broad and multifaceted, saying they extended beyond traditional diplomatic engagement to include cooperation and connections between their respective communities.

The United Kingdom remains an important international partner for Somalia, with engagement spanning security, development assistance, governance and humanitarian support.