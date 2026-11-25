Abuja --President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a bill seeking to repeal and reenact the 2026 Appropriation Act to the House of Representatives, proposing a revised federal expenditure of N65.176 trillion.

He also forwarded a revised 2026 Federal Government Fiscal Framework to the House for consideration and approval.

In a letter read on the floor of the House by speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, yesterday, Tinubu said the proposed adjustments were aimed at aligning the 2026 budget with existing obligations and available resources.

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Under the revised fiscal framework, aggregate expenditure stands at N65.176 trillion, down from the N68.323trillion approved in the original budget, while projected federal revenue, including receipts from government-owned enterprises, is put at N33.720 trillion.

The revised budget also provides for aggregate capital expenditure of N26.232 trillion, while retaining the fiscal deficit of N31.457trillion, representing 5.64 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

Tinubu explained that the proposed adjustments would regularise some Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's expenditures incurred on behalf of the federation, address underprovided debt-service obligations and recognise issued capital warrants and supplementation commitments.

He said the revised framework would also provide for refunds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, as well as special accounts.

According to the President, MDA capital provisions consist mainly of amounts already warranted, while a few new capital and overhead provisions were introduced as priority national interventions

He listed the interventions to include the completion of critical road projects, protection of agricultural production, reduction of production costs, improvement of farm yields, enhanced market access and measures to address water vulnerability.

On borrowing, the President said the planned new borrowing remained unchanged at N29.218 trillion, comprising N18.428 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.790 trillion in foreign borrowing.

He further disclosed that the proposed $7.7billion external borrowing, equivalent to approximately N10.368 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,346.50 to the dollar, was intended to finance the existing foreign borrowing provision and would not increase the borrowing envelope.

Tinubu said the adjustments were designed to prioritise existing commitments, improve the credibility and execution of the capital budget and maintain fiscal restraint.

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He consequently appealed to the lawmakers for expeditious consideration and passage of the bill to facilitate the orderly implementation of the revised budget and settlement of outstanding obligations.