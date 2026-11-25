Photos and video of Kenya's Eldoret affordable housing project are real, not AI-generated

IN SHORT: Some posts claim a video of president William Ruto launching an affordable housing project in Eldoret in the Rift Valley region was AI-generated. But footage from several media outlets shows the launch did happen.

Several social media posts claim that photos and videos shared by Kenyan president William Ruto during the November 2026 commissioning of an affordable housing project in the city of Eldoret were generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The posts feature a video showing the development, including a mural of marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, unfinished sections and ongoing construction work.

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According to one widely viewed post, the swimming pool was incomplete, and the commissioning was held at night to conceal this.

The posts we reviewed had collectively attracted over 449,000 views, 442 comments, 6,500 likes and 2,000 reposts.

Kenya's affordable housing plans

The Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is one of Ruto's flagship initiatives.

Construction of the Pioneer project began in January 2024. Ruto officially commissioned it on 18 October 2026 and handed over keys to beneficiaries. The development includes 2,148 housing units across 15 blocks, and shops and social amenities.

While several housing projects have been completed or are nearing completion, the programme has faced criticism over affordability, home allocation, procurement and the housing levy imposed on workers.

A September controller of budget report found that 1,836 housing units were completed and handed over during the 2025/26 financial year, well below the government's target.

But were images from the Eldoret project's commissioning AI-generated? We checked.

Unfinished sections visible in footage from commissioning

The handover took place on 18 October 2026 and was covered by several media outlets, including NTV Kenya, KBC Channel 1, KASS TV, People Daily and the Kenya News Agency.

The circulating video shows the Pioneer estate after the commissioning, as shown by the completed Kipchoge mural, which was still unfinished during the ceremony.

Although the video shows exposed ground, uncovered manholes, incomplete paving, and workers on site, these are not signs of AI fabrication. An October government update indicated that while the residential blocks were largely complete, work was continuing on roads, walkways, landscaping, swimming pools and lifts.

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Some unfinished areas were also visible in photographs and livestream footage from the commissioning. For example, one section around the swimming pools was covered in green turf, while the adjacent section remained unpaved.

In the circulating video, both sections appear unpaved.

The commissioning began during the day and continued into the evening, with unfinished sections clearly visible in the daytime footage. This contradicts the allegation that the event was held at night to conceal incomplete work.

Footage from the commissioning and the circulating video show the same development at different stages of construction. The unfinished sections were already visible during the ceremony and do not prove the images were AI-generated.