No evidence Tanzania's president urged citizens in Kenya to return home over fears of 2027 election violence

IN SHORT: An online graphic attributes remarks about Kenya's 2027 general elections, president William Ruto and presidential aspirant Edwin Sifuna to Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan. But there is no proof that she made the remarks.

A graphic circulating on social media features photos of Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan, late Kenyan politician Raila Odinga and Kenyan lawmaker Edwin Sifuna.

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The graphic is branded "Siasa 360 KE", or politics 360 Kenya, and headlined: "Early Update On".

According to it, Hassan commented on Kenya's 2027 general elections and warned Tanzanians living in Kenya to prepare to leave. Written in Kiswahili, the quote attributed to her roughly translates to:

Kenyan politics next year will be very frightening, so Tanzanians living in Kenya, prepare to return to your country early, because Ruto will not accept defeat. I tried to observe closely; this young politician has huge influence among Kenyans. I think Raila prepared him well, and cooked him in a pot of gold, because he is shining, and he is the biggest threat to Ruto.

The posts we sampled have attracted over 44,000 views, 3,900 likes and 560 comments.

Context: Tanzania's president and Kenya's 2027 elections

Hassan was sworn in for a second term on 3 November 2025, following a disputed presidential election marred by violence and the exclusion of leading opposition candidates.

Kenya is due to hold its next general election in August 2027. Sifuna, who previously served as the secretary general of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), has publicly described Odinga as his mentor and political father. Sifuna is one of the opposition politicians seeking the presidency.

Odinga was Kenya's prime minister from 2008 to 2013. He died in October 2025 at a hospital in India, where he was receiving medical treatment.

A Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) survey published on 12 November 2026 placed Sifuna level with president William Ruto at 31% when respondents were asked about their preferred presidential candidate for the upcoming election. Support for Sifuna had sharply risen from 15% in a Tifa survey a few months earlier.

But did Hassan really make the remarks attributed to her? We checked.

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No evidence Hassan made the remarks

Africa Check traced the graphic's branding to a TikTok account called Siasa 360 KE, which had about 2,170 followers at the time of writing.

The account regularly publishes graphics attributing statements to regional politicians, often featuring AI-generated images and quotes riddled with grammatical and spelling errors. Its posts generally do not cite sources.

The graphic featuring Hassan contains similar errors and does not indicate when, where or to whom she supposedly made the remarks.

A sitting president urging her citizens to leave a neighbouring country in anticipation of election violence would likely make headlines in both countries. But we found no credible media reports corroborating the remarks.

There is no evidence that Hassan urged Tanzanians living in Kenya to return home or made the other remarks attributed to her in the graphic.