No evidence Kenyan president threatened to expel TikTok over content creator payments

IN SHOT: A graphic claiming Kenya's president William Ruto urged TikTok to pay Kenyan content creators to avoid expulsion is circulating online. But we found no evidence that Ruto made such remarks.

A graphic circulating on social media claims Kenya's president William Ruto has asked video-sharing platform TikTok to pay the country's content creators or exit the Kenyan market.

The graphic, dated 22 October 2026, reads:

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I have looked at TikTok. I have realized that my people from Kenya are the most popular and talented in this platform yet they are never paid for their tremendous efforts on creativity. I have henceforth directed the ministry of ICT to talk directly with the TikTok investor so that he either pays our young people on TikTok or leaves our country. William Ruto

TikTok's presence in Kenya

In its November 2025 report, digital insights company DataReportal said TikTok had an estimated 18.4 million adult users in the country.

Kenya's relationship with the platform has also involved discussions about regulation and economic opportunities. In August 2023, Ruto held a virtual meeting with TikTok's chief executive Shou Zi Chew. The company subsequently agreed to establish a Nairobi office to coordinate its African operations, work with the government on content moderation and hire more Kenyans.

In 2024, a parliamentary committee rejected a petition to ban TikTok, recommending regulation and regular compliance reviews instead.

Kenyan creators can earn through features such as LIVE Gifts, Video Gifts and brand partnerships. However, TikTok's Creator Rewards Programme, which pays eligible creators for qualifying video views, is unavailable in Kenya.

In February 2026, TikTok reported that more than 200 Kenyan creators had collectively earned over US$350,000 (approximately KSh47 million) through brand collaborations during the first year of TikTok for Business in the country.

The circulating graphic claims that Ruto wants TikTok to pay Kenyan creators and has threatened to expel the platform if it fails to do so. But did the president say this? We checked.

No evidence of such directive from Ruto

We found no evidence that Ruto made the statement attributed to him or directed the information and communications ministry to demand payments from TikTok under threat of expulsion.

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We found no credible media reports or official government statements confirming the directive. A presidential order to negotiate with a major international tech company or potentially force it out of the country would likely have attracted widespread media coverage.

The graphic also originates from Kenya News Flash, a page with a history of publishing fabricated quotes and misleading claims. Africa Check has previously debunked several claims originating from the page.

We also established that Ruto was not in Kenya on 22 October 2026, the date the graphic began circulating. He was in Harare, Zimbabwe, attending a summit. He made no such comments at the event.

The claim that Ruto has ordered TikTok to pay Kenyan creators or leave the country is therefore false.