These images show free cataract surgeries in Uganda, not people selling their eyes

IN SHORT: Some social media users have posted images and a video they claim show Ugandans selling their eyes because of poverty. But they were taken during a free cataract surgery outreach organised by a local NGO to help people regain their sight.

A video and images circulating on Facebook allegedly show Ugandans selling their eyes for money because of poverty.

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One post reads, in part: "UGANDANS ARE SELLING THEIR EYES BECAUSE OF POVERTY! What a shame! How much poverty can make you sell any part of your body?"

It features photos of several people, all with one eye covered, seemingly after a medical procedure.'

Other posts featuring screenshots from the video claim these Ugandans are "selling their eyes for 5 million Kenyan Shillings" (about US$38,479).

According to Uganda's 2023/24 National Household Survey, 16.1% of the country's population, or about 7 million people, lived below the national poverty line.

A June 2025 Afrobarometer survey also found that seven in 10 Ugandans had experienced moderate or high levels of lived poverty.

The images and videos have also been published here, here, here and here.

But do they show poverty stricken Ugandans selling their eyes? We checked.

Images show free cataract surgeries

The people in the circulating images are wearing protective eye shields, the kind commonly used after eye surgery.

A Google reverse image search of one of the photos led us to a video posted on the Hands on Foundation Uganda TikTok account, showing the same people and setting.

We also found the circulating video posted earlier on the same account.

"Today, through our cataract surgery outreach, we are helping people regain their sight, restore their confidence, and rediscover the joy of seeing their loved ones and surroundings clearly," its caption reads, in part.

Cataracts occur when the eye's normally clear lens becomes cloudy, affecting vision. Most are related to ageing. Surgery involves removing the cloudy lens and replacing it with an artificial one.

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Hands On Foundation Uganda is a local non-governmental organisation listed in Uganda's national NGO register as working in social development.

Can a whole eye be transplanted?

Medically, the claim is misleading. Whole-eye transplants cannot currently restore human vision because surgeons have not yet successfully reconnected the optic nerve, which carries visual signals from the eye to the brain.

However, corneal transplants are possible. These involve replacing damaged or diseased tissue in the cornea, the clear outer layer at the front of the eye, with tissue generally obtained from deceased donors.

Uganda's Human Organ Donation and Transplant Act, 2023, also prohibits commercial trade in human organs and tissues and provides criminal penalties for such dealings.

The images show a free cataract surgery outreach by a charity, not poor people selling their eyes.