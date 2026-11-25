Old Mutual financial education head John Manyike warns shoppers against buying things they do not need simply because they are on sale.

Shoppers are urged to watch out for fake online sellers, check expiry dates and keep enough money aside for December and January expenses.

Black Friday bargains could leave you with an empty wallet and no money for food, electricity or taxi fare if you are not careful.

While shops offer tempting discounts, not every special will save you money.

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Old Mutual's head of financial education, John Manyike, says shoppers must think carefully before spending their hard-earned cash.

"A bargain is only a bargain if it helps you. If you buy something on special today and then have to borrow money for groceries or taxi fare tomorrow, was it really a saving?"

Manyike shares four ways to survive Black Friday without getting into financial trouble.

Buying more does not always save money:

Shops often encourage customers to buy three products instead of one to qualify for discounts.

These deals can help families save on everyday products such as cooking oil, washing powder and toiletries.

But buying more than you need could leave you without enough money to cover other household expenses.

Food could also expire before your family gets a chance to eat it.

"Do not buy three just because the price looks good. First ask yourself, 'Do I need all three, and can I afford to pay for them today?"' Manyike said.

Compare prices, check expiry dates and only buy in bulk if your household needs the products and can afford them.

Beware of cheap phones on Facebook:

That expensive phone you have always wanted could be advertised at an unbelievably low price on social media.

But it could be a scam.

Some sellers pressure shoppers into paying deposits by claiming they have only one item left. Once the money is paid, the seller disappears.

"Sadly, an attractive price and a convincing social media profile do not guarantee that a seller is genuine," Manyike said.

Check whether the seller is genuine before handing over your money. Avoid paying deposits to sellers you cannot verify.

Cheap appliances could cost you more:

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Buying a cheap kettle, iron, heater or cellphone charger might seem like a good way to save money.

But if it breaks after a week, you could end up spending even more money replacing it.

Cheap electrical products could also put your safety at risk.

"Sometimes paying a little more for a reliable product can save you money in the long run," Manyike said.

Buy from trusted shops, check whether products meet safety requirements and find out whether they come with a warranty.

Keep your receipts in case something goes wrong.

Do not be afraid to walk away:

Before spending money on Black Friday, remember that December holidays and January school expenses are around the corner.

You will still need money for groceries, electricity, transport and monthly bills.

Manyike says shoppers should not feel pressured to buy something simply because everyone else is shopping.

"If the deal does not fit your budget, walk away. That is not missing out; that is taking control of your money," he said.

Black Friday should help you save money, not force you to borrow money to survive the rest of the month.