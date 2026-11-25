Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is seeking to leverage the growing influence of social media to expand voter education and reach young Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said digital platforms had become influential in shaping public opinion, making content creators important partners in communicating electoral information.

"The engagement recognised the growing influence of digital platforms in shaping public opinion, particularly among young people, and the important role content creators can play in sharing electoral information, addressing misconceptions and encouraging informed participation in the democratic process," Ethekon said.

He reaffirmed the commission's readiness to provide influencers with accurate and timely information to enable them to develop credible and engaging content on electoral processes.

Ethekon said sustained collaboration would help ensure Kenyans receive reliable information as the country approaches the next General Election.

He urged them to reject tribalism, hate speech, incitement and divisive narratives, and instead use their influence to build bridges, foster understanding and bring Kenyans together despite their political, ethnic and social differences.

The meeting focused on opportunities for cooperation in voter education, public awareness and the promotion of national cohesion.