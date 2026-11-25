In July this year, Air Zimbabwe reintroduced the United Kingdom route after more than a decade of closure owing to the national carrier's incapacity.

The resurrection of the route by Air Zimbabwe was carried out with pomp and fanfare, with government officials boarding the first flight from Robert Mugabe International Airport to Gatwick.

The route was a result of a deal between Air Zimbabwe and Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas, an arrangement which appears to be haunting the national airline.

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Four months into the operation, in which the Spanish airline has provided Air Zimbabwe with an Airbus and staff under a wet-lease agreement, the deal has hit a rocky patch.

Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas recently announced a cessation of operations on its main routes, as the airline undergoes pre-insolvency restructuring.

The grounding of its aircraft has consequently affected Air Zimbabwe's UK route, which has postponed flights, leaving travellers intending to travel from London to Harare in a quandary.

The troubles of the Spanish airline have raised questions over whether Air Zimbabwe jumped the gun in entering an agreement with Plus Ultra.

Plus Ultra's financial troubles, which have been attributed to swirling debts and higher fuel costs of servicing its planes, surfaced between February and August 2026, a period in which Air Zimbabwe struck an 18-month wet lease agreement.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart questioned the government's persuasion to enter into an agreement with Plus Ultra when it was facing operational challenges.

"This is a most unfortunate development concerning Air Zimbabwe but I am afraid entirely predictable.

"Plus Ultra has been mired in controversy for a long time and we should never have entered into an agreement with them in the first place.

"I often question the basic decisions being taken by those in Government, such as these.

"We cannot afford as a Nation to have national assets tied to disreputable organizations and people. The pride of our Nation is at stake. We can do so much better, Zimbabwe," said Coltart.

Plus Ultra is reported to have accumulated operating losses of €31.08 million between February and August 2026.

This may have persuaded the Spanish airline to rent its aircraft to struggling airlines such as Air Zimbabwe as a panacea for its financial woes.

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Former opposition legislator Fadzayi Mahere also slammed the wet lease model deal that Air Zimbabwe entered into with Plus Ultra.

"Everyone wants Air Zimbabwe to succeed but it was evident from the get-go that the model is broken. Leasing one rickety plane from a near-bankrupt company is not the sort of foundation on which to build a thriving airline.

"A complete overhaul is required. The airline must be built on a foundation of commercial viability, led and operated by experts and free from corruption and political interference. Air Zim has succeeded before. It can do so again," said Mahere.

The reintroduction of the Harare-London route has been received with a warm reception as it cuts travel hours and expenses.

Prior to the reintroduction, travellers would endure using South Africa, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates as transit routes.

However, the cancellation of flights by Air Zimbabwe as a result of the grounding of Plus Ultra aircraft has thrown spanners into travel plans as the festive season looms.

Amid all the controversy, flight cancellations and rescheduling, Air Zimbabwe attempted to offer a calm voice in the storm.

"Air Zimbabwe sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused by the rescheduling and extends its apologies to all affected passengers.

"The airline appreciates their patience and understanding as it addresses the operational requirements necessary to ensure the continuity of its services," read the statement from Air Zimbabwe.