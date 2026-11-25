The Katsina State Government has suspended the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, from all official engagements pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of sexual assault made against him by a foreign female tourist.

The emir, who was also barred from travelling, has been confined to the inner chambers of the palace as police took over the premises.

Daily Trust gathered that the most senior councillor in the Daura Emirate Council, the Galadiman Daura and District Head of Mai'adua, is expected to assume responsibility for the emir's official functions and oversee the affairs of the traditional institution during the period of his suspension.

The tourist, who identified herself on Instagram as @beduinqa, had alleged in a video that went viral on Sunday that the 92-year-old monarch fondled her hand and other body parts during a visit to the palace as part of her tour of Nigeria.

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The woman explained that despite cautioning the monarch, he persisted, beaming with smiles. She said although the incident occurred on November 14, she chose not to make it public until she had completed her tour and left the country.

The video has elicited reactions, with Amnesty International Nigeria and prominent voices in the North calling for a thorough probe into the act.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Katsina State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu Zango, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda expressed displeasure over the emir's alleged conduct and constituted a committee to investigate the allegation and advise the government accordingly.

"Meanwhile, the state government has also suspended all official engagements and travels of the monarch. The government wishes to assure the public that justice will be served and that the outcome of the committee's findings and recommendations will be fully implemented.

"Therefore, the government wishes to call on the general public to be calm, law-abiding and continue with their normal activities," the statement added.

Sources told Daily Trust that the government's action followed a closed-door meeting involving the Katsina and Daura Emirate Councils as well as other traditional title holders at the Katsina State Foundation Conference Hall on Monday.

It was gathered that the Emir of Daura was absent from the meeting. Although details of the deliberations were not made public, there were speculations that the meeting discussed issues affecting the two emirates, including the controversy surrounding the monarch.

An activist, Aminu Ibraheem, described the state government's decision to constitute an investigative committee as appropriate, saying it would help douse the tension generated by the allegation.

He said it was important for the matter to be thoroughly investigated and for the government to take appropriate action based on the committee's findings and recommendations, without fear or favour.

"This is something that requires a serious investigation as it deals with an institution that defines a society. It is equally very sensitive as it has a lot to do with our culture and tradition that need to be protected. I am sure the public is ready to accept the outcome, and we have to commend the government for taking this bold action," he said.

Suspended emir confined as police take over palace

Meanwhile, the embattled monarch is to remain within the palace pending the outcome of the investigation.

A source close to the Emirate told Daily Trust that the most senior councillor in the Daura Emirate Council, the Galadiman Daura and District Head of Mai'adua, would perform the suspended emir's official functions and oversee the affairs of the palace.

He said the arrangement was intended to ensure the smooth running of the emirate's affairs while the government concludes its investigation.

"The Galadiman Daura, being the most senior traditional title holder in the emirate, is to take charge of the responsibilities currently performed by the emir. He will oversee the activities of the emirate pending further directives from the state government.

"He (the suspended mornach) is expected to remain in the palace, but he will not participate in the administration of the emirate or perform any of the duties attached to his position until the government decides otherwise," the source said.

However, the source said the possibility of relocating the suspended emir to another location had not been completely ruled out.

According to the source, such a decision could become necessary if the government's investigation determines that his continued presence within the palace could interfere with the process.

"At the moment, there is no immediate arrangement to move him out of the palace. But if his presence is considered capable of affecting the investigation, the government may decide to relocate him," the source said.

Similarly, security has been reinforced around the palace, with operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps deployed to the premises.

A source close to the palace said there were visible signs of anxiety around the place located at the heart of Daura.

"There is no entry or exit into the palace for now. Police operatives are guarding the place and unless there is a strong reason, people are not allowed access," he said.

Asked about the whereabouts of the suspended emir, the source said: "He has been confined to the inner chambers of the palace; you can say he is under house arrest if you like; he hasn't been taken anywhere. But even some of his closest courtiers have been restricted from going to see him."

Another source close to the emirate told Daily Trust that the ancient town remained calm, with residents continuing their normal activities despite the uncertainty surrounding the suspended monarch.

"There is calm in Daura. People are going about their normal businesses, and there has been no disruption to daily activities," the source said.

'Allegation against emir unprecedented'

A Professor of History at Bayero University Kano (BUK), Sama'ila Sulaiman, says the Katsina State Government's decision to halt the official activities of the emir pending investigation into the allegation against him is justified, describing the case as unprecedented in the history of traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria.

The historian said while the suspension or deposition of emirs was not new in the region, such actions had historically been linked to political disputes, administrative restructuring, financial impropriety or governance issues rather than allegations of sexual misconduct.

"In historical terms, I think this is the right thing to do pending the outcome of the investigation," he said.

According to him, the emirate has traditionally served as the custodian of societal values and Islamic culture across Hausaland, making it necessary for allegations capable of undermining public confidence in the institution to be thoroughly investigated.

Prof. Sulaiman noted that several prominent traditional rulers had been suspended or deposed at different times in Nigeria's history, citing the late Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I, the late Sultan of Sokoto, Ibrahim Dasuki, and the former Emir of Gwandu, Mustapha Jokolo, among others.

The immediate past Emir of Daura, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, was suspended from the throne in June 1966, the same year he ascended to the throne, to allow the military government to investigate the financial and administrative activities of the Northern Region Marketing Boards and the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation. He was, however, reinstated in 1968.

However, the scholar said the case involving the current emir stands out because it centres on allegations of sexual misconduct made by a foreign tourist.

"As far as I know, this is unprecedented. I do not know of any historical case where an emir was accused of sexually assaulting a female tourist," he said.

He described the development as particularly sensitive because of the cultural and historical significance of the Daura Emirate and the symbolic role of traditional rulers as custodians of community values.

"It is quite unfortunate that this incident happened. It is a very different scenario from what we have seen historically," he added.

The professor, however, observed that the state government's announcement suspending the emir's "official activities" appeared unclear and could create differing interpretations regarding the extent of the restriction.

"What we expected was perhaps a clear suspension from the throne pending the outcome of the investigation. The government needs to be more explicit about what banning the emir from official duties actually means and how it affects his powers and responsibilities," he said.

Prof. Sulaiman stressed that the outcome of the investigation would be crucial in determining the next steps and preserving public confidence in the traditional institution.

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Who's the suspended emir?

Born in 1936, Emir Umar-Faruk attended Quranic and elementary schools in Zango, Katsina State and completed his secondary school at Baure. He attended a clerical course at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, and an adult education course at the same institution.

He worked as an adult education supervisor in Zango and Baure districts and became an adult education officer under Daura Native Authority.

In 1979, he joined politics during the Second Republic and was elected to the Kaduna State House of Assembly under the defunct NPN. He was the chief whip of the House and was reelected in 1983.

In 1992, the late Emir Muhammadu Bashar Umaru turbaned him as Danburam Daura and district head of Babban Mutum. He was transferred to Daura in 2006 as district head, a position he held until he became emir on 28 February 2007 following the death of Emir Umaru.

In December 2007, the suspended emir was awarded the honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and was conferred an honorary doctorate award in July 2009 by the European-American University Commonwealth of Dominica for his role in nation-building.

In April 2008, he turbaned Mr. Ndudi Elumelu, then Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Power and Steel, as Hasken Daura (Light of Daura).In November 2009, he turbaned the then President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi, as Walin Hausa.

The emir has also conferred traditional titles on several influential women. In January 2025, the Emir conferred the title of Daurama Karama on Samira Salisu Buhari, the founder of the Daurama Foundation, in recognition of her contributions to healthcare, education and women's development.

In September 2025, the emir pronounced Katsina State First Lady Zulaihat Dikko Radda as the first Jagaban Matan Hausa, in recognition of her support for women through empowerment programmes.

In August 2026, he conferred the titles of Mairamar Kasar Hausa and Jakadiyar Kasar Hausa on the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa and President Bola Tinubu's daughter, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, respectively.

From Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Abdullahi Izma Yamadi, Katsina & Sani Ibrahim Paki, Kano