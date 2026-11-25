Nairobi — Nairobi City County Government is stepping up efforts to combat gender-based violence (GBV) through a citywide campaign targeting communities, schools and neighbourhoods across the capital.

The county will officially launch the 2026 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign at Eastleigh High School, bringing together government agencies, development partners, civil society organisations and local communities.

The campaign, coordinated through the Sub-Sector of Gender and Inclusivity, seeks to strengthen advocacy, community engagement and coordinated action to prevent and respond to all forms of gender-based violence.

County Executive Committee Member for Inclusivity Rosemary Kariuki said the initiative was aimed at building safer neighbourhoods, schools, workplaces and homes while ensuring survivors can access support and protection.

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Kariuki noted that Nairobi's rapid urban growth and socio-economic pressures could increase vulnerability to domestic and gender-based violence, requiring stronger collaboration between government agencies and communities.

She said the county, under Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration, was prioritising awareness, survivor protection and the promotion of human rights and dignity.

"Ending gender-based violence requires a united front where the County Government, national agencies, development partners and our communities walk hand in hand," Kariuki said.

Chief Officer for Inclusivity Dr Irene Muchoki said the campaign would focus on strengthening survivor-centred support systems and prevention mechanisms across all 17 sub-counties.

She said the county was working to improve survivors' access to justice, healthcare and psychosocial support services while ensuring that protection mechanisms were accessible at the grassroots level.

Director for Gender Jane Gichure highlighted the importance of involving young people and local communities in challenging harmful practices and promoting gender equality.

Gichure said hosting the launch at Eastleigh High School underscored the importance of engaging students and the wider community in efforts to confront gender-based violence.

She urged Nairobi residents to break the silence surrounding abuse and actively support efforts to establish a culture of respect, accountability and zero tolerance for violence.

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During the 16-day campaign, the county's Gender and Inclusivity Sub-Sector will roll out targeted awareness activities and community dialogues aimed at connecting residents with protection and support services.

The initiative will bring together county officials, partner organisations and community leaders to strengthen collective efforts towards eliminating gender-based violence and building a safer, more inclusive Nairobi.