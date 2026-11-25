A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the freezing of N135.5 billion paid into some bank accounts allegedly linked to the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) for Paris Club refunds over issues pertaining to consultancy and legal fees.

Justice Charles Agbaza granted the interim order following an ex parte application filed by Ted Iseghohi-Edwards, a lawyer, against the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF, the first respondent in the case.

The order restrained the Incorporated Trustees of the NGF from withdrawing, transferring, dissipating or otherwise dealing with the funds.

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The order also restrained 29 commercial banks from releasing, transferring, converting or otherwise dealing with funds belonging to the NGF in their custody.

The judge further directed the banks to disclose, within 48 hours of the service of the court order on them, whether the NGF maintains accounts containing the said funds.

According to the judge, the banks are required to identify such accounts, their currencies, available balances and amounts preserved under the court's order.

The amount represents 100 million dollars, equivalent to N135.55 billion, calculated at the exchange rate of N1,355.80 to the dollar.

Justice Agbaza made the orders on Nov. 19, following the ex parte application and submissions by the claimant's counsel, Emonye Adekwu, SAN, alongside Damilola Odesola, of the law firm of Ade Okeaya-Inneh & Co.

A Certified True Copy of the enrolled order by the court was obtained by our Correspondent on Tuesday in Abuja.

Iseghohi-Edwards, who carries on business under the name and style of Edwards and Partners, is seeking the recovery of the money pursuant to an indemnity issued by the NGF.

The claimant's case is that the money belongs to him under an indemnity dated Dec. 20, 2018, issued by the NGF.

The indemnity reportedly arose from an arrangement under which the Federal Government paid 100 million dollars to the NGF as stakeholder.

The money was to be held pending the determination of the Federal Government's liability to Iseghohi-Edwards over legal and consultancy fees.

The fees arose from legal and consultancy services Iseghohi-Edwards claimed to have rendered in connection with the London and Paris Club loan transaction.

Iseghohi-Edwards claimed he was retained by the Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) to represent the 774 local government councils in the London and Paris Clubs refunds matters.

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He had instituted suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/856/2016 against the Federal Government over the outstanding professional fees.

According to his court filings, the Federal High Court, on Feb. 16, 2018, delivered judgment establishing the government's indebtedness of 318 million dollar.

The claimant said the government subsequently made a part-payment of 159 million dollars through Promissory Notes.

He contended that the judgment fulfilled the condition contained in the NGF's indemnity, thereby making the 100 million dollar payable directly to him.

Under the indemnity, the NGF had undertaken to pay the claimant the money if the Federal Government was found liable.

Iseghohi-Edwards said he formally demanded payment from the NGF through a letter dated Oct. 8, 2026, but the forum allegedly failed to honour the undertaking.

Consequently, he approached the FCT High Court, seeking to preserve the money pending the determination of his substantive claim.

Justice Agbaza adjourned the matter until Dec. 1, for hearing of the Motion on Notice and directed the claimant to serve the order on all respondents.